Movies Under the Stars at Berryhill Park will be returning next week, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons.
“Once the governor lifted a lot of the [COVID-19] restrictions, we actually emailed the Arkansas Department of Health just to verify that we could do that,” Parsons said, “and they said that would be fine.”
He said this is the second summer for the movies in the park. “We did it two years ago and obviously we couldn’t do it last year because of COVID. We got really good responses from everybody from having the movies, so we decided to do it again.”
The movies will be starting at dark and Parsons said that is normally around 8:45 p.m. until 9 p.m. “The later in the summer, the later it gets darker.”
“What I would like to push this year is we are going to have food trucks out there again and they will probably be setting up about 6 or 7,” he said. “so we want to encourage people to come out, hang out in the park, play on the playground and to take advantage of the food trucks that are out there.”
The Movies Under the Stars lineup begins Friday and will be held every other Friday with a total of five movies. Each movie will have a community sponsor.
The first movie will be “Monsters University.” On June 18, the movie will be “Inside Out.” On July 2, “The War With Grandpa” will be the featured movie. July 16 will feature “Brave.” On July 30, “Sonic the Hedgehog” will be the last movie.
Asked how many people come out for a movie in the park, Parsons said the event has drawn anywhere from 150 to 500 people, based on attendance from two years ago. “It kind of varies on what is going on in people’s lives and what movie is showing, stuff like that.”
Parsons said the movies are free and all anyone would have to spend money on, if they cared to, is the food trucks.
He said hopefully in the next week or so, Searcy Parks and Recreation will put out its summer programs schedule so people can go to their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming activities, dates and other information.
