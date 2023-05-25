Construction on the new tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park isn't going to keep Searcy Parks and Recreation from starting its annual summer Movies Under the Stars slate there next week with a record-setting blast from the past, according to Director Mike Parsons.
“It’s a popular event that people request every year,” Parsons said of Movies Under the Stars. “We keep bringing it back and even though construction is going on, we are still going to have it at Berryhil Park. There’s parking up top of Berryhill, there’s the regular parking and then we’re going to talk to ASU-Searcy about them possibly using their parking facilities, too.”
Parks and Recreation is kicking off its outdoor theater experience this year with 2003's "Finding Nemo" on June 2. The Pixar animated movie about a widowed clownfish searching for his lost son set records that have since been broken for highest-grossing opening weekend and highest-grossing animated film of all time. It also was the first full-length Pixar film to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.
Other dates include "Ghostbusters Afterlife" on June 16 and "Luca" on June 30. The movies begin at dusk.
Parsons said the movies at Berryhill Park began in 2019 under then-Mayor Kyle Osborne. Attendance is free and popcorn probably will be served. He said he also was getting food trucks lined up along with a shaved ice vendor.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets so they are comfortable when watching the movies.
Osborne said in 2019 that he had the idea of holding movies in the park after hearing of another community that had huge success with it.
"I just thought it would go over well in Searcy," Osborne said then. "Basically, I wanted to do this just to give the younger kids something to do on a Friday night. If they don't play ball or something like that, it gives them something to do."
Parsons said then that the city's goal was to create a kid- and family-friendly atmosphere "to draw more people together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.