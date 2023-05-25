Construction on the new tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park isn't going to keep Searcy Parks and Recreation from starting its annual summer Movies Under the Stars slate there next week with a record-setting blast from the past, according to Director Mike Parsons.

“It’s a popular event that people request every year,” Parsons said of Movies Under the Stars. “We keep bringing it back and even though construction is going on, we are still going to have it at Berryhil Park. There’s parking up top of Berryhill, there’s the regular parking and then we’re going to talk to ASU-Searcy about them possibly using their parking facilities, too.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.