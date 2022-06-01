Searcy Parks and Recreation has a slate of movies this summer set to begin Friday night and be held every other Friday night through July at Berryhill Park.
Each movie will be free to attend, according to Searcy Parks and Recreation, and will start at dusk (around 8:30-9 p.m.) in the “Movie Under the Stars” series. The movie this Friday will be Disney’s “Encanto.”
“We will hopefully have some food vendors out there by 6 o’clock,” Parsons said. “Some people bring chairs, some people bring blankets; we just want them to be comfortable and they can bring food. We will have some different food vendors out there at each movie.”
The next movie is set for June 17, when the live-action “Aladdin” will be shown. On July 1, “Lilo and Stitch” will be the featured movie. “Maleficent” is scheduled for July 15, and “Tangled” wraps up the series July 29.
The movies are one of the summer offerings for Parks and Recreation. Parsons said that the splash pad at the Searcy Swim Center is now open.
June summer classes being held at the Carmichael Community Center include Decoupage Projects, Acrylic Pour Painting, Velvet Art and Tie Dye. Participants also will be able to take part in a Fourth of July project. Children 7 and under will need a parent, grandparent or someone to stay and help them with their projects.
“Summer programs are free; none of them cost any money,” Parsons said. “There will be things for people of all ages. There will still be free play in the gym at the Carmichael Community Center. It starts around 1 o’clock Monday through Friday. It’s going to be a busy summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.