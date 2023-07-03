A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 64 and Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso killed a 20-year-old from Mount Vernon on Saturday.
Charles Wiley was riding a 2023 Suzuki GSX750 northbound on Highway 5 when he entered the intersection, according to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. Maria Dominguez, 66, of Romance, who was driving south on Highway 5, was attempting to turn left in a 2014 Kia Sorento onto Highway 64. The front of the Suzuki crashed into the right side of the Kia before coming to a "final rest on its left side facing northeast in the southwest corner of the intersection," Trooper Peter Kootz wrote. The Kia ended up "stopped in the middle of the intersection facing southeast."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.