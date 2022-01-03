A Mount Vernon 48-year-old was killed New Year’s Day in a one-vehicle accident in Faulkner County.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, David F. Vanderslice was driving south on Arkansas Highway 107 in the Enola area Saturday afternoon in a 2019 Chevy Cruze when he left the roadway on the right side. His vehicle overturned, struck a fence and was upside down when it came to a stop.
The weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was 3:58 p.m., according to Trooper Ethan Carlton.
