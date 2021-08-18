A 58-year-old Beebe man was killed earlier this month in a motorcycle accident on Arkansas Highway 11.
Danny Tharp was riding a 2003 Swift motorcycle south on Highway 11 when he crashed near Sears Roebuck Road, east of Higginson, around 4 a.m. Aug. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police summary, Tharp ran off the road to the left when he "failed to negotiate" a curve. He then struck an embankment and was "thrown from the motorcycle."
Trooper Robert Puckett listed the weather condition as dark while the road was dry.
