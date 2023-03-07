Bald Knob officials are waiting “until the judge tells me what’s the next step” concerning two pit bull mixed breeds in the city’s new quarantine building that have been involved in at least two attacks on children, according to Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House.

House said the dogs have been in the city’s shelter “a couple of months since they done what they did,” which was a second reported attack by them over a period of around two weeks in December.

