Bald Knob officials are waiting “until the judge tells me what’s the next step” concerning two pit bull mixed breeds in the city’s new quarantine building that have been involved in at least two attacks on children, according to Bald Knob Police Chief Larry House.
House said the dogs have been in the city’s shelter “a couple of months since they done what they did,” which was a second reported attack by them over a period of around two weeks in December.
Kristina L. Busbea, who said two of her children, ages 4 and 5, were attacked by the dogs on New Year’s Eve, started a change.org petition to “Stop These Vicious Dogs Permanently with Euthanasia.” The attack on her children followed a Dec. 11 attack on a 10-year-old and 6-year-old in El Paso. “They caused one child to need numerous surgeries that he is still having,” she wrote.
The dogs’ owner, Destiny A. Adams-Fletcher, reportedly took the dogs to Judsonia after the first attack “to prevent authorities from seizing the animals.” Busbea said the dogs were quarantined by Adams-Fletcher and law enforcement did not order the animals to be euthanized after the attacks.
“It would have to be the judge’s order,” House said concerning euthanizing the animals.
“The detective said they gave her [Adams-Fletcher] the option to voluntarily put them [the dogs] down and she refused and she has a lawyer with the intent to get her dogs back,” Busbea said, “but that’s not going to happen and they are just waiting on the court order, which I am guessing is going to happen on the court date in April.”
Adams-Fletcher is set for trial April 18 in White County District Court-Searcy Division on three misdemeanor unlawful dog attack charges related to the New Year’s Eve incident (which artcourts.gov lists as a New Year’s Day violation). A warrant was issued last week in the Dec. 11 attack on two counts of class D felony second-degree battery and three counts of misdemeanor dog attack, and Adams-Fletcher was scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on Tuesday for plea and arraignment.
“Our detective has to finish up with all the rest of our charges so they can be added for the April court date,” Busbea said. “We will be there; we’ve already been subpoenaed.”
She said of the attack on her kids, as well as her fiancee, that they are “thankfully not in therapy and they are kind of back to being close to normal. Emotionally, you know, they don’t want to go anywhere where there is going to be a dog.”
“Our lives are pretty different because usually we could go to stores that allow dogs and go play outside and do anything and now, the kids don’t want to be away from an adult – even like from outside to inside, they’ve got to be right next to you,” Busbea said. She said they can’t go into stores that allow dogs because if there is one, “they freak out and they don’t want to be there.”
Asked if she has spoken to Adams-Fletcher since the attacks, Busbea said, “We spoke with her on the phone when we were at the hospital and she was crying, telling us that she didn’t have the money to put them down and that she wanted to but didn’t have the money. And I told her, ‘Well, I don’t have time to deal with you right now but tomorrow if you still feel the same way, I don’t care, I’ll help you put them down.’”
Busbea said euthanasia costs about $150 per animal. She said she had to put down a German shepherd and the cost was about $153.
Euthanasia support
Concerning the change.org petition she started, Busbea said she is happy with the comments people are posting on it, but “I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.”
“I just don’t feel that there is anything else that we can do,” she said. “Legally, there’s not anything in the state of Arkansas for dogs that attack so it’s left up to the owner.”
In addition to classifying a dog attack as a misdemeanor, Arkansas law says the court can require “the defendant to pay restitution ... for any medical bills of the person attacked for injuries caused by the attack.” However, it does not clarify what must be done with the dog.
So far, Busbea’s change.org petition has drawn 208 signatures, with many commenting their support for euthanasia in this case, including the grandmother of the children attacked in El Paso. Brenda Hrubes posted, “The El Paso attack was my grandchildren. No family should ever have to go through this.”
Patsy Ezell posted that “I feel like these dogs are very dangerous.” Michelle Jones posted, “These dogs are dangerous and shouldn’t be given a third chance to kill someone.” Jonathan Hammons posted, “If the dogs kill, it’s on everyone that could of put an end to this.” Katherine Kerr wrote, “These dogs have attacked multiple children from multiple families.” Stormie Miller posted, “These dogs should have been put down the first time.”
Sharon Stosur weighed in with “These dogs have already attacked four children total. I am seeing many of these stories all over the country and in other countries and often the owners are arrested and charged, especially if someone dies as a result of their dog’s aggression. Owners can be sued in civil court, fined by authorities, arrested and more. The county in this case will have erred in letting those dogs return to their owners, who clearly do not have good control over their ‘pets,’ if they let them go back. These type dogs attack children probably because they are lower to the ground and easier to attack than adults. Wake up people! The kids cannot take care of the problem. You adults, you need to in order to protect kids!”
Other attacks
Some of the stories of other pit bull attacks have been told in White County in the past couple of years.
Last October, the Searcy Animal Appeal Committee upheld the decision for two pit bulls to be removed from the city after one of them reportedly bit a juvenile on the face that August. The appeal hearing was requested by the dogs’ owner, Kevin Whitney, according to former Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne, who presided over that meeting.
“We’ll have more peace walking around our neighborhood and for others especially,” the Searcy bite victim’s mother, Tisha Wilhite, said after the decision. “Not everybody is his [her son’s] shape and size and can’t protect their family in that situation. That was the main thing.”
According to the report from the Searcy Police Department, officers responded to a residence on West Academy Avenue on Aug. 25 around 8 p.m. regarding the pit bull attack. The pit bulls reportedly ran past Whitney at the doorway when he was leaving his home.
The report said the pit bulls charged into the street toward the juvenile, his mother and their dogs. While attempting to separate the pit bulls from attacking their dogs, one of the pit bulls bit the juvenile on his face. The juvenile was taken by his mother to the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room for his injury.
Whitney was written a ticket for violation of city ordinance Sec. 6-21, Confinement: Requirements for Enclosure, Prohibition of Dogs in Certain Locations. The Searcy Police Department (Animal Control) ordered the pit bulls to be removed from the city.
The city of Beebe also has discussed vicious dogs. After hearing an emotional plea in August 2021 from a couple whose 9-year-old son was killed in Mount Vernon in 2020 by a couple of pit bulls, Beebe officials rejected then-Councilman Danny Mahoney’s request to rescind the city’s vicious animals ban.
