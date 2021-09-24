Almost all of the public school districts in White County are showing an increase in enrollment compared to last fall.
The Beebe School District showed the greatest gain, with an increase of 118 students as of Monday, according to Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail. The district’s enrollment was at 3,383 students compared to 3,265 students last year. The biggest gain was on the elementary level, which was up by 50 students from last September.
“That’s truly exciting to see that many people choosing to come to Beebe schools,” Nail said.
The only school district in the county to report a decline was Bald Knob. Superintendent Melissa Gipson said Tuesday that the district has 1,154 students compared to 1,186 last year.
Both school districts began the year with COVID-19 mask mandates, as did Searcy, Bradford and White County Central. Riverview, Rose Bud and Pangburn do not have mandates.
Searcy School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey reported that the Searcy School District had 4,019 students as of Tuesday. The Daily Citizen reported last October that the district had 3,947 students enrolled.
On Friday, Bradford School District Superintendent Patti Stevens said her district has an enrollment of 439. She said the district started last year with 425 students.
At Riverview, Superintendent Stan Stratton said as of Sept. 8, kindergarten-12th-grade enrollment was 1,157 compared to a a projection of 1,142 students.
“Last year, quarters one, two, three, we averaged 1,135,” Stratton said. “Between school choice and legal transfers, we have 99 students who transferred in and 87 transferred out. That’s a change from last year when we had 58 transfer in and 75 transfer out. We went from negative-17 to a plus-12 this year.
“As far as the overall enrollment trend, I’m hoping maybe that’s showing a leveling out. In the last four of five years, our district has lost enrollment but when you look at the census data that has come out, our school district has lost community members on that census data, residents, so it just naturally you expect the school district, you know our enrollment would go down some.”
He said he is hoping “maybe we’re seeing a leveling off of that.”
Rose Bud School District Superintendent Allen Blackwell said his district as of Tuesday had 757 students enrolled. He said it is “basically the same as we ended last year.”
White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley said his district has 808 students, up from 800 at this point last year and “up from our 792 average for the year.”
Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland said “our average attendance last year was 742. We are currently at 755.”
