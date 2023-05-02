More than $70,000 in funding was provided last week by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission for two annual events held by Main Street Searcy.
Main Street Searcy Executive Director Amy Burton made the requests for $5,000 for Trick or Treat on the Square and $66,500 for Get Down Downtown.
She said Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year so Trick or Treat on the Square will take place from 5-7 that night. Burton called the event “the Searcy community’s safe haven for trick or treaters.”
“We have 3,000 to 4,000 kids probably that come in,” she said. “Obviously, we don’t do tickets so it’s difficult to monitor that. We have kids from throughout the region, including a draw from Rose Bud, Cabot and as far over as Augusta, and then occasionally we will talk to some people who come from the Newport area. It really targets more of the county kids who don’t have safe environments to come in and do this.”
Burton said the event has been taking place since 2005 and the Downtown Merchants Association did it the year before that, “so we have been doing this for 15 years.” She noted the increase in costs over the last couple of years. “It has become very difficult for us to find organizations and businesses that have one, the manpower to work this event, but more than that, they spend several hundred dollars for candy.”
Burton said the A&P funding helps purchase candy for the event.
“This year, we would also like to order some coloring books, something a little more substantial ,and then we also order a backup supply of trick or treating bags because a lot of our kids will come in and just have like store sacks,” she said. “They don’t really have trick or treat bags.”
She said because the event “does fall during dinnertime,” the nonprofit Cornerstone Brothers supply hot dogs, chips and drinks at no charge, “and we’re able to kind of supplement some of their needs.”
“They receive a lot of community donations to do that and it’s all free but it also allows us if they need additional hot dogs or drinks or hot dogs or something, we can help them as well,” she said.
The other event the A&P Commission decided to support, the Get Down Downtown street festival, will be held Sept. 29-30, Burton said.
“This will be our 14th event and as I think you all are aware it is the largest attended event, apart from the White County Fair in this region,” she said. “It is free admission and we are asking the commission to be the presenting sponsor.”
Burton said the $66,500 request was “based on the money we have raised over the last several years from this event. We have this event fully funded before it starts, hence the larger ask because we have seen so many events that have gone under and they have not been able to pay their bills, i.e. Riverfest, so it is 100 percent funded. That way if it was a rainout or a catastrophe as we’ve seen in the past, then we are still in the black and obviously able to support the event and we’re not relying on the income generated from the event.”
Anything raised through T-shirt sales or drink sales and any type of miscellaneous income that comes in is put in the general operating fund of Main Street Searcy, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, to help with the day-to-day operations, she said.
That $66,500 will cover bringing in the musical headliner, Burton said, as well as offsetting some of the costs, like logistics, liability insurance, rental of equipment, including sound equipment and lights, porta-potties and any types of rides or inflatables.
Commissioner Tommy Centola asked Burton how much the price has gone up on expenses for the festival. Burton said she did not do a cost analysis for this year but last year, “we saw an increase of 34 percent from our prior event.” For the request this year, Burton said 8.8 percent was the increase.
Chairman Chris Howell asked who the headliner was going to be. Burton said no one was locked in yet, but “I have somebody in mind.” Burton said there was enough in reserves to pay the deposit for the headline act, the deposit on the sound equipment and the deposit for the stage.
The bulk of expenses usually come in September, according to Burton, because the majority want the balance paid at the event.
In other A&P matters, the commission approved up $20,000 for seasonal Parks and Recreation employees to help at the Searcy Sports Complex and with the Holiday of Lights projects.
Also, $3,850 was approved to help with a baseball tournament that was held at the sports complex last weekend because it could not be played at Burns Park in North Little Rock due to recent weather damage. Rigel Page, director of Searcy Recreational Sports League, said this money would be used to pay for portable bathrooms and extra gate workers for the 64-team tournament. “They have another tournament [at Burns Park] in two weeks; they don’t know if they are going to be ready.”
Howell asked Page if he would need another reimbursement if that tournament was moved to Searcy, and he said that would be likely.
