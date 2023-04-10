A little more than $7,400 was raised during Boots and Badges, a fundraiser held in Searcy for Special Olympics Arkansas last Friday and Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter on East Race Avenue.
The amount collected through donations was more than double what was reported last year. Searcy Police Department Cpl. John Aska said the money will go toward the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas.
Aska thanked the police department, the Searcy Fire Department, NorthStar EMS, the White County Sheriff's Office, the White County Office of Emergency Management and all other friends, families and agencies that assisted with the effort.
"The support and longtime dedication of each department's work to serve the local community is appreciated," said Theresa Book, Area 7 field representative for Special Olympics Arkansas.
