Drug task force officers in Arkansas have been banded together since November in an effort to eradicate illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with Operation Task Force Arkansas on Jan. 25, according to officials.

The efforts of those officers have led to more than 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms and more than $55 million of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid pills and other drugs being seized, a news release from the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director stated.

 

