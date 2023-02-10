Drug task force officers in Arkansas have been banded together since November in an effort to eradicate illicit and deadly drugs from communities, culminating with Operation Task Force Arkansas on Jan. 25, according to officials.
The efforts of those officers have led to more than 1,200 arrests, confiscation of hundreds of firearms and more than $55 million of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, opioid pills and other drugs being seized, a news release from the Office of the Arkansas Drug Director stated.
White County Sheriff Phillip Miller told The Daily Citizen on Friday that Operation Task Force Arkansas is a continuation of the commitment made when "Operation Central Sweep launched a focused effort [in 2020] to send a clear message to those who would sell drugs and traffic drugs in our communities that we would use all resources to combat their illegal activities."
Miller said the sheriff's office and Searcy Police Department are a major part of "the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force ... continuing to lead the state in the effort to fight back against criminals that sell drugs and traffic drugs throughout our communities."
Arkansas Drug Director Boyce Hamlet called it "a new day in Arkansas."
“We are grateful to our drug task force agents and commanders for their cooperation and leadership," Hamlet said. "If you are a person that deals fentanyl and opioids in our communities, to our families and around our children, you need to understand the old way of doing business is over.
“Arkansas is sick of the death, destruction and sadness you have brought upon our state. We may have missed you this time, but we won’t the next time. Make a business decision and find a new profession. You have been warned.”
All 18 operational Arkansas drug task forces "ended the three-month focus with the three-day intense warrants sweep serving 300 total warrants," the drug director's office said. "In just three days, officers were able to confiscate 122 grams of fentanyl, 6,572 grams of meth, 500 prescription pills, 500 counterfeit pills (mostly fentanyl), 79 firearms and 256 arrests.
"Since the first day of 2023, they have totaled 522 arrests, more than 1.5 million grams of drugs (including 609 grams of fentanyl and nearly 60,000 grams of methamphetamine) and nearly 23,000 pills, all estimated at $21,852,048 estimate value of the drug confiscations."
Since Nov. 1, officers have made "1,274 arrests, seized 372 firearms and amassed 2,262,090 grams of drugs and 39,324 pills for $55,387,093 in estimated value of drug confiscations."
Confiscations since November include 657 grams of crack cocaine, 6,932 grams of powder cocaine, 165 dosages of LSD/Ecstasy (MDMA), 573 grams of heroin, 11,068 grams of fentanyl, 1,842,090 grams of marijuana/THC edibles (all forms), 260,728 grams of methamphetamine, 18,392 opioid pills, 20,726 counterfeit pills, 2,036 grams of kratom, 1,541 vape cartridges, 138,500 grams of other drugs, including Psilocybin mushrooms.
CADTF numbers from Nov. 1, 2022-Jan. 31 show that it made 40 arrests (with 39 arrests still pending) and served nine search warrants. There were 74 cases during that period.
The CADTF seized $5,345,709.50 in drugs, including 31,598.5 ounces of meth, 0.8 milliliters of liquid meth, 4,167,.9 ounces of marijuana, 1.8 grams of cocaine, nine pints of promethazine, 856.5 prescription pills, 75 counterfeit pills and 2,312.2 grams of fentanyl. It also confiscated five firearms "off the streets," according to information provided by Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions National Center for Health Statistics, 93,331 drug overdose deaths in the United States were estimated during 2020, an increase of 29.4% from 72,151 predicted deaths in 2019. There were 618 drug overdose deaths in Arkansas in 2021.
For information about treatment and recovery centers in Arkansas and where to dispose of medications, residents are asked to visit www.artakeback.org.
"On the website, the Arkansas Opioid Dashboard has a map of the state in which individuals can click individual counties to reveal each county's Opioid Dashboard, which contains information on peer recovery specialists, drug and alcohol statistics and more," the release state. "Prescription medicines are toxic waste and pose a danger to people, pets and the environment. Dispose of expired and unneeded medications in an environmentally safe method by taking them to any of the 270 permanent drop box locations in Arkansas. To find a location, click on the Collection Sites tab and enter a zip code."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.