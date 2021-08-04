The final numbers from Unity Health’s CommUnity of Caring show more than 400 received services during the medical mission portion of the annual service day to assist the uninsured and underinsured of White County.
CommUnity of Caring was held July 24 to serve the “health and wellness needs” of area families by offering medical exams, dental screenings, COVID-19 testing, COVID vaccinations, emotional assessments and prescription assistance, according to Jennifer Skinner, Unity Health marketing coordinator.
Last week, Skinner said 430 members of the community were served during by the non-medical drive-through portion of the outreach event, which was being held for the 25th year. The drive-through services included grocery items, fresh produce, family essential packs, resources bags, children’s books and other items.
After the event, Skinner said, hundreds of leftover essential items and bags of food were donated to areas nonprofits, including White County 100 Families Alliance, Daughters of the Other Side, Timothy Hill, The CALL, Jacob’s Place, His House, Mission Machine and the White County Aging Program. “The supplies will continue to serve people in our community through these organizations.”
Last year, 754 individuals were served during the non-medical portion of CommUnity of Caring, which was held under that name for the first time in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change to drive-through services. The previous year as A Day of Caring, around 1,150 total were served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.