More than 300 community members turned out for the first public community input meeting for the city of Searcy’s 20-year plan Tuesday night, and a new survey was rolled out as well.
The plan, focusing on infrastructure, active transportation (walking/biking) and city parks, is being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull. Those who attended the meeting at the Carmichael Community Center were given the opportunity to complete a series of exercises being used to help develop the plan, for which the city is paying Crafton Tull a $335,000 fixed fee.
“I am just so excited about the whole process,” said Belinda LaForce, who served as Searcy mayor from 2003-10 and attended the meeting with her husband, Dwayne. “This is something I wanted to do. It is something we tried to do when I was in office and have this plan.
“I am seeing a lot of community available here tonight to give input and that is so important to putting our city funds and tax dollars to good use.”
The LaForces, like the others who attended the meeting, made their way through the gymnasium, stopping at all 10 stations and getting their “Public Workshop Passports” stamped with a chance to win one of two grills that were being given away.
Community members had the chance to put stickers on their priorities and use markers to map out preferences for the location of bike trails and sidewalks.
The first stop was a voting exercise for facility preferences, followed by a freedom exercise where they could fill out a sticker about where they would walk or ride their bicycles more. Next was a mapping exercise concerning desired routes and destinations; a pinpoint exercise called ‘preserve, enhance, transform;’ a mapping exercise on opportunities and constraints; a voting exercise on infrastructure priorities’ a voting exercise on what additional park types the community wants; a voting exercise on park facilities; a freedom exercise on the future of Searcy parks; and a mapping exercise on parks opportunities.
“Twenty years seems like a long time but it will be here before we know know it and if you don’t plan ahead it might not be the way you really want it when it gets here,” Councilman Dale Brewer said, “so there may be some changes – there probably will within the next 20 years of what the plan will be – but that can be adapted to what the people want at the time.
“I think this is really great that people are coming out tonight expressing their opinion about various aspects of our growth so this is really good.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said getting the community input is “very, very exciting.”
“We’re very excited to see what kind of input we’re going to get from this meeting and to see the ideas that our citizens have for Parks and rRecreation and for the infrastructure of the city,” Parsons said.
He said some of the things being written down and requested were “a community center, dog parks, nature trails, better accessibility to reach some of the parks, more swings and more stuff to do on the west side of town.”
Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan said the things he was hearing were “very good positives, where people have an opportunity to voice their opinion on which direction the city is going.”
“A very good turnout,” Dunavan said. “I am actually surprised but I think it’s very good and I am proud of the community with the turnout that we have today. It just shows how much people care about the community and which direction we are going.”
Councilwoman Tonia Hale also was “pleased with the turnout,” adding “ i’m very happy that the community is involved.”
Cheryl Shaver of Bald Knob, who said she has been working with Pioneer Village for 20 years and works in Searcy, said one of the focuses she would like to see is on museums.
“This is the largest county in all of Arkansas and we don’t have our museum,” Shaver said. “We have a living museum that we have worked our tails off for over 13 years. We get 2,000 people through our doors during a weekend when we are open and the city has not helped us one lick.”
Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Buck Layne looked over the crowd and said, “I hoped this many people would show up. ... I think this is what we need for our community to look and see what the plans are, let everybody have the opportunity to vote and then we’ll look and see what has come out of it and make plans going forward.”
Searcy School District Assistant Superintendent Dean Stanley added, “We are really excited to see this kind of a turnout for this event because it is so important for the city of Searcy. And with our school system, we’re excited to see this many people interested in what’s going to happen in the next 20 years in Searcy. Looking forward to seeing where it goes.”
Harding Academy Superintendent Jim Gurchiek, who is in his second year on the Move Searcy Forward Committee, said, “We just want to make sure everyone is aware of what’s being offered in Searcy and also ways we can make improvements for Searcy and so we would just like everyone’s input because that’s what we need to make sure the city hears as far as the voice of the people of what they would like to see happen in Searcy.”
Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford praised the “positivity. I’m really pleased with that. The attendance is also [good], I’m very pleased with that. There for a while we were logjammed to the door, but I think that’s a good thing. This is overall really, really positive.”
Stafford said the surveys on active transit and parks available before the meeting will still be up for a while for those who have not taken them yet at surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyActiveTrans1 and surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyParksMP1.
The newest survey on infrastructure is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SearcyInfrastructure.
Crafton Tull Senior Vice President of Business Development Dave Roberts, who was positioned at the inside entrance of the community center, said that his company does planning projects “throughout the region.”
“We’ve done planning projects in Oklahoma and Missouri. This is a great turnout,” Roberts said. “We did a master plan for the city of Tahlequah, Okla., [and] had about 150; it’s just near Fayetteville.” He said that was about three years ago. “In defense of them, theirs was one project, you actually have three projects. One of them is parks, one of them is bicycle pedestrian/active transportation and one them is infrastructure.
“Still, awesome. We love getting these turnouts because this is how we can produce the planning documents. We need to know what the public wants, not only from the online survey but from this input, these exercises.”
Roberts said the infrastructure survey will probably be available for a couple of months.
Councilman Rodger Cargile called the turnout overwhelming. “it just speaks to what a great community we live in and the support that is being shown for our city tonight with all these people coming out and expressing their opinions and being heard. That’s what we asked for and that’s what we’ve gotten here tonight.”
Councilman Logan Cothern added, “You can see by the crowds here and the lines at each station that everyone is enjoying themselves and having a good time. But being able to say what’s important to them and then, of course, this goes back to this company for them to study it and I think in the long run, it’s a tremendous thing for Searcy.”
