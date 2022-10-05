More than 300 community members turned out for the first public community input meeting for the city of Searcy’s 20-year plan Tuesday night, and a new survey was rolled out as well.

The plan, focusing on infrastructure, active transportation (walking/biking) and city parks, is being developed by engineering firm Crafton Tull. Those who attended the meeting at the Carmichael Community Center were given the opportunity to complete a series of exercises being used to help develop the plan, for which the city is paying Crafton Tull a $335,000 fixed fee.

