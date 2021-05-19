More than 300 job openings will be represented in a "manufacturing-heavy" job fair being held Friday by the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, according to chamber Vice President Tara Cathey.
Cathey said there will be 13 businesses present at the job fair, which will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service building at 2400 Old Landing Road, next to the White County Fairgrounds.
She said the companies that will be represented include "Bryce Corp.; Matthews International, a foundry that makes bronze statues and bronze memorials; XPO Logistics; Land O'Frost; Schulze and Burch Biscut Co., a Pop-Tart and granola factory; Capitol CPC Midsouth that does a lot of highway work; Wal-Mart DC [Distribution Center]; Southern Caregivers; Unity Health, everything from admin positions to dietary workers, support roles in the hospital."
Unity Health alone has 150 openings and Southern Caregivers is looking for workers to assist residents in their homes for day-to-day care, so they don't have to go to a nursing home, Cathey said.
Ridout Lumber Co. will be at the job fair, too, she said. "It's going to represent [jobs] in their stores and their door manufacturing."
"Saint Jean Industries from Heber Springs that does foundry and machining work will be looking for candidates to fill jobs for their company," Cathey said, adding that it is a French-owned corporation. She said the company also does a lot of aluminum work at its plant.
TEC Staffing also is coming to the job fair and has positions open at a couple of manufacturers.
As far as restaurants at the job fair, Cathey said a new coffee and chicken place Nova Joe's will be be looking for employees.
The number of businesses involved was limited for spacing reasons, Cathey said. Paper applications will be available from other businesses that can't be represented in person, and applications can be filled out at the job fair.
Cathey said those who have resumes ready should bring them or they can bring their past work information to fill out an application.
Mask wearing is required plus two forms of ID are being required also. "We are required to wear masks in the building," she said.
Jennifer Pike, an area officer manager for Workforce Services, reminds those coming to the job fair "to be dressed for success." Anyone who does not have a resume prepared, they may come to the Searcy office at 501 W. Arch Ave. to be assisted in getting one done, she said. The website is www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov.
"Right now in a 5-mile radius of the Searcy ZIP code in arkansasjoblinks, there are 331 jobs [available]," Pike said, "and that's just in a 5-mile radius so that doesn't even capture Judsonia, Bald Knob, the area in Kensett, the areas that are still in White County."
On July 27, Cathey said the White County Business Expo will be held at the Ganus Activities Center at Harding University and be another opportunity to present employers that are hiring to potential workers.
"I have a lot of people reaching out to me about the Expo," she said. "People are ready to get going again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.