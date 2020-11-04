Two incumbents retained their seats on the Searcy City Council in Tuesday’s general election, while a former mayor and newcomer to city government are set to join them.
Overall, 30,807 residents of White County voted in the general election, according to White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen. The results will be certified Nov. 13.
“I would say overall the election went very well and the county clerk and all the deputies were outstanding,” Allen said. “They did the job the way they were trained and I think we should give them credit for that.”
No candidates had requested a recount as of Wednesday afternoon, Allen said, noting they have up to 48 hours to make a written request to the county clerk’s office.
In the Searcy City Council races, incumbent Ward 1, Position 1 Councilman Logan Cothern and incumbent Ward 2, Position 1 Councilman Chris Howell held off their challengers. In the unofficial results, Cothern won with 1,376 votes (60.97 percent) against Kenneth Olree, who received 881 (39.03), and Howell got 1,829 votes (63.25) compared to 1,099 (37.53) for Davis Threlkeld.
In Ward 1, Position 1, former Searcy Mayor David Morris defeated Karen Marshall for the seat currently held by Mary Ann Arnett, who is retiring from the council. Morris received 1.359 votes (59.45 percent) and Marshall received 927 (40.55).
In Ward 3, Position 1, previously held by the late Dale English, Tonia Hale defeated Tommy Centola. Hale received 1,432 votes (67.42 percent) and Centola received 692 votes (32.58 percent). Hale said she will be sworn in Tuesday night at the Searcy City Council meeting at the Carmichael Community Center to replace English.
“I just want to thank the people in Ward 3 for having confidence in me and I am going to do my absolute best to represent them to the best of my ability,” Hale said.
Morris said he “is excited to get back in” public office, with being on the council not being as demanding as being mayor.
“I am retired now and have the time to devout,” he said. “I just basically wanted to put my knowledge of the city budget process, my day-to-day operations of all the departments, back in to use and to help us to continue to move forward here in Searcy.”
Morris said he noticed the difference in voting this year because of COVID-19.
“Basically, I felt with the COVID-19 pandemic, early voting would be huge and the very first morning of early voting, I went by both locations of early voting and the lines were outside of the building and out into the parking lot and that reinforced my thoughts that it would be a big, big early voting turnout,” he said. “On the reverse order of that, or the flip side, I have never seen as light a general election turnout. I was shocked today [Tuesday] when I sat there all day long and observed when in years past there has been a flow of people around the noon hour and a big flow about 3:30 on with people getting off work, things of that nature.”
In Kensett, incumbent Councilman Dennis J. Teague was defeated by Kenneth Wayne Cooperwood. Cooperwood received 245 votes (56.06) votes and Teague received 192 (43.94).
In McRae’s clerk/recorder/treasurer’s race, incumbent Deborah L. McDaniel won over Mary Lynn Claiborne. McDaniel received 126 votes (51.43 percent) and Claiborne received 119 (48.57).
Turning to Bradford’s clerk/recorder/treasurer’s race, incumbent Kayla Lock lost by seven votes to Janet Street Richards. Richards received 127 votes (51.42 percent) and Lock had 120 (48.58).
In Bald Knob’s Ward 1, Position 1 council race, incumbent Bill Feagin was defeated by Tammy Glaze. Glaze received 568 vote (65.29 percent) and Feagin received 302 (65.29).
“I am very humble and grateful to have the support that I received throughout this whole process,” Glaze said. “While I couldn’t receive any votes from those who live outside the city limits, their positivity and encouragement were most uplifting. The motivation I received from my family and close friends, co-workers, my students and, of course, the people of Bald Knob have been amazing. We are truly a town, rich with compassion. ...
“I just want to say that this achievement is beyond my expectations. Change is a hard concept for some to grasp but we wouldn’t do much if we didn’t grow with change. I appreciate all the years of dedication that Billy Feagin gave as alderman on the City Council and I look forward to the challenge of following his work and dedication and working with the rest of the council, that mayor and the people of our great town. I just want to say that this is not my victory, this victory belongs to the people of Bald Knob. It’s just a step towards new, better or more victories and there’s always something to learn and room for improvement. We’ll learn and grow together to make Bald Knob a better place.”
There will be a runoff election Dec. 1 for the Ward 2, Position 2 between Ella White (274, 32.01 percent) and Tammy Pitcher McConnell (223 ,26.05). David Lowrey and Cody C. Allgood were also in this race. Lowrey received 219 (24.58) and Allgood received 140 (16.36). Another runoff will be for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat where incumbent Alvin Hearyman will face off with Mary Lou Smith. Roger Pearrow was also in this race. Smith received 400 (45.56) in unofficial results and Hearyman received 256 (29.16). Pearrow’s vote count was 222 (25.28).
In Pangburn City Council races, incumbent Bill Nusbaum in Ward 1, Position1, was defeated by David Wilson. Wilson received 134 votes (62.91 percent) and Nusbaum received 79 (37.09). In the Ward 1, Position 2 race, incumbent Benjamen Langley defeated Bill Haile Sr. Langley received 124 votes (58.22 percent) and Haile received 89 (41.78). In the Ward 2, Position 2 race, incumbent Danny Grayum was defeated by Tim Temple. Temple received 121 (56.81) and Grayum received 92 (43.19).
In a Rose Bud City Council race for Position 4, incumbent Tina Baldridge was defeated by Tana Barley. In unofficial results, Barley received 142 (59.92) and Baldridge received 95 (40,08).
Concerning justice of the peace races, in District 8, former White County Assessor Debra Akers Lang, a Republican, defeated longtime incumbent Layne “Boss” Vaughn, an independent, and Sunny Cypert Boehm, a Democrat. Lang had 977 votes (54.89 percent); Vaughn received 568 (31.91) and Boehm 235 (13.20). In District 10, longtime incumbent Bobby G. Quattlebaum topped Mary Jane Parks, a Democrat. Quattlebaum, a Republican received 2,798 (78.49) and Parks 767 (21.51). In District 12, incumbent Joel Pritchett, a Republican, won over Lana Duncan Clark, a Democrat. Pritchett received 1,332 (67.04) and Clark 655 (32.96).
