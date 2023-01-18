Drugs and firearms seized in Searcy

An early-morning search warrant Wednesday in Searcy yielded approximately 165 Ecstasy pills, 102 Xanax pills, a bag labeled WeedTarts, another bag with marijuana sour gummies and a firearm. Kelsey Dawn Miller, 29, of Searcy was arrested and is in the White County Detention Center.

 Contributed photo

More than 250 pills, including some suspected of being laced with the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, were found when a Searcy residence was searched Wednesday, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.

A search warrant was executed by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force with the assistance of Searcy Police Department patrol officers at the home of Kelsey Dawn Miller, 29. The CADTF includes investigators from the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office.

