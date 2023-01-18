More than 250 pills, including some suspected of being laced with the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, were found when a Searcy residence was searched Wednesday, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
A search warrant was executed by the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force with the assistance of Searcy Police Department patrol officers at the home of Kelsey Dawn Miller, 29. The CADTF includes investigators from the Searcy Police Department and White County Sheriff’s Office.
The CADTF investigators found approximately 165 Ecstasy pills, 102 Xanax pills and a loaded firearm, according to Hernandez. A photo also showed a bag labeled WeedTarts Ropes Bites and another with marijuana sour gummies.
Hernandez said the CADTF had received multiple complaints over the last several weeks about a woman selling Ecstasy in Searcy, Bald Knob and other areas of White County. Miller was developed as the suspect and the CADTF’s investigation into the complaints consisted of surveillance and multiple controlled purchases of suspected Ecstasy from Miller.
Hernandez said Miller was arrested and taken to the White County Detention Center on preliminary charges of simultaneous possession of guns/drugs, a class Y felony; maintaining a drug premises, a class B felony; possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, a class C felony; endangering the welfare of a minor, a class D felony; unlawful use of a communication device, a class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor.
