An extra day tacked on Tuesday to last week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fellowship Bible Church drew 723 more out for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, increasing the total to receive inoculations over the four days to more than 2,100, according to Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala.
Lochala said more than 1,400 were vaccinated during the first three days of the clinic last Tuesday-Thursday, and the vaccination process improved as the clinic progressed.
“I think the events were very successful,” he said. “We improved our efficiencies. Most people were door to door within 30 minutes, including their 15 minutes of time you have to wait after the immunization. And when we were functioning at our most efficient [level], we were giving a vaccine every 36 seconds.”
The clinic was a collaboration between Unity Health and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care. It was first promoted for those 70 and over, but the age limit was lowered to 65 after Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week allowed that age group to begin receiving its first doses.
This Tuesday, Hutchinson added meat processing workers and grain and oilseed milling workers to those eligible to receive their first doses of the vaccine. Lochala said Hutchinson’s slide presentation on the announcement, which he made as state health officials reported the state’s first case of a United Kingdom variant of the virus, estimated that this would add about 49,000 Arkansans to those allowed to be vaccinated. The vaccine already had been available to teachers, health care workers, law enforcement and nursing home employees and residents.
The governor also said Arkansas Department of Health vaccine clinics will be held next week in the five public health care regions in the state. The clinics will be in Lee, Mississippi, Dallas, Pulaski and Conway counties.
Lochala said hopefully Unity Health also will be involved in another clinic, but he didn’t have a date for one yet.
“We were very excited to hopefully make a big impact on the community in this way,” he said of the four-day clinic.
More than 40 volunteers served during the clinic as well as residency doctors from Unity Health. Lochala said the resident doctors gave consultations for those who had questions about the vaccine and possible side effects and questions on whether they should take the vaccine.
Concerning the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Lochala said the Department of Health is going to be ultimately in charge of who gets those. “Their thought is to get those more to clinics and pharmacies. If we receive Johnson & Johnson vaccines, we will utilize them, but I don’t know that we are first on the list to get those.”
Some of the area pharmacies are using the Moderna vaccine, he said.
“I would just encourage everyone to take the first vaccine that is offered to them and the more successful these vaccine events are the more we can take steps to get our lives back to normal,” Lochala said. “At the most in the pandemic, we had 43 people in our hospital with COVID. Right now, we have three individuals in our hospital with COVID. We have decreased numbers right now and we are so thankful for that.
“We have been giving vaccines now for almost three months so we want to continue to encourage people to get the vaccines and to keep our numbers as low as possible.”
Lochala said most of those who have been vaccinated by Unity Health have tolerated the vaccine well, with a headache or flulike symptoms for a day being the worst side effects they’ve experienced – “maybe some achiness, but after a few days it would go away.” He said more experience those symptoms after the second dose.
“I will tell anybody it’s the best headache you will ever have because that is how you know the vaccine was working; it was kicking in,” he said.
