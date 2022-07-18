The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force seized more than $13.5 million in drugs from April through June, according to its quarterly statistics.
“The amount that we got this last quarter being just over 13.5 million in seized narcotics, I think if you look at the numbers from around the state, that says a lot about what the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force is actually doing,” said Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez, who is commander of the CADTF.
The CADTF reported that $13,562,035.68 in drugs were seized, while currency seized was at $25,099. Last quarter, $26,917,967.50 was the drug seizure amount and $90,754 was seized in currency. The CADTF was ranked No. 1 in the state for the amount of drugs seized in the first quarter
Meeting facilitator Bill Haynie said last week that the CADTF had 87 new cases and seven special assignments and assists to other agencies. Eighty of the cases were cleared by arrest and there are 40 charges pending.
In Narcan stats, zero overdoses, NARCAN administrations, deaths and saves were reported. In the last quarter, there were three overdoses, four NARCAN administrations, two deaths and one person saved.
The breakdown of drugs seized in the quarter:
Methamphetamine/amphetamine/ice was 120,869.9 grams. Last quarter, more than 110,000 grams of methamphetamine were seized.
Marijuana seized was 1,460.6 ounces, while more than 9,000 ounces were seized during the first quarter.
Cocaine seized was 1,227.5 grams. Last quarter’s seized amount of cocaine was more than 22,000 grams.
Crack cocaine came in at 84 grams compared to 1,008 grams last quarter.
The mushroom amount was 1 gram compared to 19.1 grams last quarter. Six
Six THC gummies were seized. Hernandez said if someone has a medical marijuana card they can buy these types of gummies. He said he is assuming that someone who probably didn’t have the proper paperwork to be in possession of a medical marijuana card was in possession of the gummies and they were confiscated.
Pills seized was 294.5 compared to 25,387 last quarter.
The number of weapons seized went up dramatically, with 45 taken during this quarter compared to four during the previous quarter. Four vehicles also were seized (compared to two) and there were nine search warrants served (compared to 14).
Maj. Brian Wyatt was on vacation last week but informed the CADTF that the new fiscal year for the 2022-23 Justice Assistance Grant began July 1, and the task force is receiving two awards this year “like in years past.”
“Funding was awarded from the Drug Crime Assessment funds for the first award in the amount of $80,324. This is up $6,180 from the first award of the 2021-2022 grant, which was $74,144,” Wyatt said. “The additional funds will help offset the higher fuel costs we are currently experiencing. These funds will carry us for five months (July-November) until the next award is given.
“The amount of the next award has not yet been released but I anticipate it to at least be as much as last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.