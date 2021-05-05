The city of Searcy’s Rolling Meadows drainage project was recently completed, according to City Engineer Mark Lane, and he said he is looking at some more drainage work to present to the Searcy City Council.
“We just completed our Rolling Meadows project about a week or two ago,” Lane said.
For citizens focus group member Adam Hart of Hart Construction, there are two areas that come to mind where drainage issues need to be addressed.
“Pleasure Street by Turkey Hill has been a problem for as long as I can remember and then looking out my window on Center Street, there is some drainage issues,” Hart said.
He said he understood what Councilman Mike Chalenburg was saying when he told The Daily Citizen last week concerning recurring costs of projects done with eight-year, 1-cent sales tax revenue that it may be years before the street paving and drainage work are needed again, but “I just wanted to, as a concerned citizen, make everyone aware that we still have some ongoing projects that we need to address.”
“We have had a good paving program and generally those streets are fine for a number of years after they have been paved,” Hart said, “and there are always new ones that need to be paved and there’s new drainage projects that need to be taken on with new developments.”
He said renewing the 1-percent tax, which is set to expire in June 2022, “is not a permanent fix for everything we have going on but it’s an integral part of helping with the roads, the drainage, the improvements, just the basic infrastructure.”
In February, Searcy voters rejected a request from the city to make the tax permanent. Mayor Kyle Osborne then formed the focus group to discuss what the city should do next. The next meeting of the focus group is after today’s meeting of the Searcy City Council, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St.
As far as the drainage issues brought up by Hart, Lane said regarding the area near his office that there is a little spot that holds water. “That, I just have to figure out what I need to do to get that to drain. It is a little old spot and there is not anything right there to drain it into. I’ll either have to mill some pavement out or do something. I don’t know what it’s going to be.”
Addressing the area by Turkey Hill, Lane said there is some construction work going on there, but “where the work is going on , the city has vacated that street. That belongs to Turkey Hill. It is not a city street anymore. Spruce between Park and Pleasure has been vacated by the city, 30 years or so ago. ... They are actually adding on to their building ... and they are rerouting the sewer line, I do know of that.”
The most recent drainage work the city has done has included putting a “bridge out on North Main Street at Deener Creek – that was a number of years ago —” and the Cloverdale subdivision drainage project.
In Osborne’s state of the city address, he called the Cloverdale work one of the vital projects that the community demanded. He also mentioned the Rolling Meadows project in west Searcy.
Lane said for the Cloverdale project, “we ran a large pipe up the side of Park Avenue and closed that ditch in, all the way up to the east side of Cloverdale subdivision, and we put some laterals into Cloverdale to pick up the water in the southeast corner of that subdivision and get it out of there where we’ve had flooding, and that seems to have worked very well.”
The Rolling Meadows subdivision work included putting in large box culverts on Mary Irene Lane and Charles Thomas Boulevard because the existing culverts could not carry the water during a heavy rain.
The cost of the Cloverdale/Rolling Meadows projects was estimated at a little more than $2 million from the 1 percent tax.
