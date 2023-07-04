Another city of Searcy public restroom has been vandalized.
This time the target was at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St., according to Lt. Todd Wells of the Searcy Police Department.
“A report is on file for criminal mischief to one of the bathrooms in the Carmichael,” Wells said. “On Wednesday, June 28th, around 3:40 p.m., Searcy police responded to the Carmichael Center for the damage. An unknown suspect(s) had broken the sink in the far west women’s bathroom.”
Normally, a security camera would have provided the city with footage of who entered the restroom. However, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said the camera was not working because “we got hit by a storm and it knocked it out until IT [information technology] fixed it.”
The incident follows vandalism in late May at Yancey Park, where the men's and women's restroom sinks were found "shattered into pieces on the floor," Wells said. The sinks have not been replaced yet at the park, with boarded counters remaining in their place.
Parsons said in early June that the city was "building countertops that will hopefully stop the vandalism of the sinks." The city also had recently reopened the Spring Park restrooms after someone shoved paper towels and toilet paper down the toilets and flushed. Parsons said that caused plumbing problems.
Asked why he thinks the vandalism is reoccurring, Parsons said, “I wish I had the answer to that. I don’t know anyone that knows the answer. I wish I knew the answer, then we could stop it.
“It’s ridiculous. To an extent, it has always gone on. It has just gotten a lot worse in the past probably six to nine months.”
Wells said vandalism at the parks “isn’t uncommon,” although he said it is “not an everyday occurrence, either.”
The police department "tries to protect the restrooms by locking them "as close to closing [11 p.m.] as possible, but many times officers are responding to a high volume of calls for service and it's not done until later," he said. "In some cases, supervisors anticipating a busy call night will lock the bathrooms even earlier that 11 p.m. such as 9 p.m."
With the city just having help the grand opening Friday for its $2.6 million tennis/pickleball courts at Berryhill Park, Parsons said efforts are being made to protect the facility, which includes restrooms and a concession stand.
New cameras were expected to be put up this week at The Courts at Berryhill, Parsons said, and “we are currently working on an installation system for the doors that will automatically lock. But currently right now, the police come by every night and check them out and lock them at park closure time.”
Its unknown if the uptick in restroom vandalism is related to a 2021 challenge on TikTok, called the "devious licks challenge," which promoted middle school, high school and college students vandalizing school property, mainly restrooms, and posting the destruction on the social media app.
The platform has since removed content related to the challenge. However, there are news accounts even through this summer of restrooms at schools and parks being vandalized in other cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.