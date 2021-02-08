Harding University will be honoring slain graduate Botham Shem Jean with a bronze monument bearing his image in front of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building.
Jean, a 2016 graduate, was killed in his apartment in Dallas on Sept. 6, 2018, by an off-duty Dallas police officer. Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Jean on Oct. 1, 2019, and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
“The university felt it was important to honor Botham because he was one of Harding’s rising stars that was taken from us too soon,” said Harding Admissions Counselor Jessica Berry, a close friend of Jean’s. “I feel it is important to celebrate his iife, because this will help project a positive image of young black men in our country. This monument will give everyone a chance to learn about the impact Botham had on the Harding community.”
Harding President Dr. David Burks said he remembers Jean “as the most energetic, positive individual you could find on the Harding campus. He was a real student leader. I asked him repeatedly to lead singing in the chapel because he had a real rapport with students. Now, he had the traditional Caribbean accent, which was kind of neat. He just had a real connection with students so I used him a lot.
“When I retired in 2013, I believe he was a singer. I had known him from the first time he stepped on campus.”
Burks said he knows Jean’s parents, Bertrum and Allison, too, and now knows Jean’s brother, Brandt, who is a student at Harding. “They are good, good, people,” he said, adding that he talked to Jean’s parents last week about the plans to honor their son.
A dedication honoring Jean’s life is expected to be held “on or around his 30th birthday in September,” Burks said.
In addition to the monument, the Botham Jean Inspiration Award has been created to be given yearly to a “Harding community member for demonstrating exceptional faith and perseverance and serving as a role model for all.” The award will be presented at homecoming.
“I think the essence of what we are trying to do is not so much in a physical monument,” Burks said. “I think there’s a place for that and I am glad we are doing this, but quite honestly the Inspiration Award that we are creating in his name that will be given every year at homecoming in front of a big group of people is a really meaningful way to keep his name and his memory alive.”
In 2019, two scholarships were established in memory of Jean. The first one is the Botham Jean Memorial that was started by his parents. It is given to students who have lived in the Caribbean, since the Jean family is from Saint Lucia. The second one was established by the Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with the company for whom Jean worked in Texas, PricewaterhouseCoopers, as a risk assurance associate. It is given to “historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the Harding College of Business.”
Burks said the two scholarships are very significant and in excess of $700,000 total. “That makes it possible for people to come who otherwise wouldn’t be able to come.”
He said a “combination of all three ways” of honoring Jean are “a nice way for us to keep his memory alive.”
Last week, Harding also announced plans to name its Administration Building after the first two African-Americans, Elijah Anthony and Dr. Howard Wrght to earn bachelor’s degrees from the university. “There also will be monuments constructed near the building to honor these two distinguished alumni along with the first African-American undergraduates to enroll and the first to be awarded graduate degrees,” the university said in its announcement.
The first three African-Americans who enrolled will be given honorary degrees and plaques will be put in front of the building to honor them and the two graduate students.
“I don’t think we have done enough in this regard through the years so I think it’s the right thing to do,” Burks said.
All of the honors for the former African-American students have been a product of the University Task Force on Recognizing African American Achievement, which was established last June by then-university President Dr. Bruce McLarty.
Burks said the task force has met for the last eight months. so the timing of the announcements is more a matter of “it’s time to take action” than February being Black History Month.
The committee is still meeting, Burks said, and he thinks it will be making more recommendations that the board of trustees would need to approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.