A Cabot 41-year-old who led police on a chase that began in Beebe on a motorcycle he reportedly took for a test drive almost a month earlier and never returned is facing multiple felonies.
A warrant was issued late last month for Michael J. Abshure at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on charges of class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; and class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger.
Abshure reportedly was seen in Beebe by Patrol Officer Billy Stair on West Center Street on March 22, as he looked back toward the patrol vehicle "while slowing" Stair wrote in the affidavit that he turned his patrol vehicle around and saw the motorcycle going onto the U.S. Highway 67/167 on -ramp from U.S. Highway 64. When Stair caught up, he wrote that the motorcycle was going 85 mph on the highway, then after Abshure looked "back in my direction," the motorcycle sped up to between 90 and 130 mph.
At the Arkansas Highway 5 overpass, Lonoke County deputies reportedly joined the pursuit, which continued onto Interstate 440, with Abshure driving "in excess of 80 mph" and "on the shoulder of the highway numerous times."
Abshure reportedly exited I-440 and attempted to make a right turn onto Arkansas Highway 161, but struck a concrete curb in the median. He "slid across the roadway" before being arrested, Stair wrote.
In a green bag lying "in the debris field on the roadway," officers reportedly found 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A pill bottle with "numerous different pills" and $541 also reportedly were found on Abshure, but one of the $20 bills was counterfeit.
A backpack he was wearing contained "several sets of keys to numerous makes and models of vehicles as well as a motorcycle ignition pack commonly used to start motorcycles without a key or cutting into the ignition wiring," Stair wrote.
Abshure reportedly said that the green bag and the equipment were not his, but Stair's dash camera showed the green bag falling from Abshure during the accident. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock for treatment of his injuries, which included a "possible broken collarbone" plus "a possible dislocated shoulder and knee."
Stair wrote that he made contact with the owner of the motorcycle, which had had its ignition "punched." The owner reportedly said Abshure never returned it after taking it for a test drive.
Abshure was not in custody in White County on Thursday, and no court appearance had been scheduled. He previously pleaded guilty in White County Circuit Court in 2016 to drug and firearms charges and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
A 41-year-old Romance man charged with class B felony endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree also was not in custody in White County on Thursday, and no court appearance had been set.
Deputies responded June 17 to a call from the Dollar General on Arkansas Highway 31 near Beebe concerning Joseph Lee Wutzke, who was placed under arrest on an unrelated warrant from Lonoke County.
Employees and customers of the store refused to allow an 8-year-old girl to leave with Wutzke after she reportedly "came into the store visibly upset, telling them that Wutzke was driving crazy and that she did not want to get back in the car."
The child told White County deputies that Wutzke was "acting really strange, was driving all over the road and driving toward signs," Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit. "She stated that she was scared and afraid that he would kill her if she got back into the vehicle with him."
Wutzke reportedly tried to get her into a vehicle after she came into the store, but it was the wrong one, according to a witness, then the witnesses kept him from taking her and he "took off walking" down the highway.
When interviewed later, Wutzke told deputies "that the child got out of the car and ran to a balloon shack," Goss wrote, however, there was "no such 'balloon shack' on the property."
