Faces at Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market: Nick and Sheryl Money

Nick and Sheryl Money with Money Farms in the Midway area have been regular vendors at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market in Searcy for eight years. Nick Money said he remembers coming to Searcy for Peddler’s Day in 1976 when he was “a little boy” with his father and grandfather.

Nick Money remembers coming to Searcy with his father and grandfather when he was “a little boy” in 1976 “when they had the Peddlers’ Day.” Now, Money returns each year to sell produce at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market.

Money, who owns Money Farms in the Midway area, has been making his way to Searcy for the past eight years to participate in the market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.

