Nick Money remembers coming to Searcy with his father and grandfather when he was “a little boy” in 1976 “when they had the Peddlers’ Day.” Now, Money returns each year to sell produce at the Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market.
Money, who owns Money Farms in the Midway area, has been making his way to Searcy for the past eight years to participate in the market, which is open Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse square.
“We’ve always have had cows and hogs,” Money said. “Grandpa always had a garden and dad had a garden. ... We actually started Money Farms, I guess in 1989. We had cows and chickens.”
He said they garden on two of their 16 acres, located 3 miles south of Pleasant Plains “right there on [Arkansas] Highway 167.”
Money said the produce he deals with includes “the slicer cucumbers, English and American slicers; the pickling cucumbers; bell peppers; banana peppers; yellow squash; patty pan squash; zucchini; onions; snowpeas; blueberries; okra, tons of okra.”
Asked how response has been from the public coming to see him for his produce, Money said, “It’s been great. It seems like it gets better every year.”
Money said he enjoys seeing his regulars every time they come and he really likes having new customers come see him and his wife, Cheryl. He said it is kind of like what a fellow farmer at the market, Ernie Price from Price Farms, said, “I really enjoy growing it and seeing the people’s reaction and it’s even better to get their positive reaction when they come back.”
Asked if he has learned a lot of things about farming over his years in the business, Money said, “Most definitely. I’m a YouTube fanatic. There’s a lot of farmers right around me that grow a lot.”
Explaining his planting season, Money said, “January is when we like to start seeds, the end of January, the first part of February. Then it’s an ongoing process. You have to restart it, just like squash, once it starts to go downhill, you need to have more planted and ready because when it stops, you need to be ready, they will pick right up.”
Being a vendor at the market, Money said, has its ups and down and plenty of highs and lows. He said his wife “keeps me in line most of the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.