A 53-year-old Judsonia man was killed early Monday morning in a motorcycle accident in the Searcy area, according to the Searcy Police Department.
The accident took place on Arkansas Highway 367 (Lakeshore Drive) near its intersection with Race Avenue just before 6 a.m., Lt. Todd Wells said. James Ballard, who was riding southbound on Highway 367, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Wells said, it “appears Ballard lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.”
Another fatality on Highway 367 occurred Aug. 15 south of Beebe.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal accident report, Amy Sue Tater, 43, of Searcy was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram northbound between Beebe and Ward around 6:38 p.m. when her vehicle left the road, hit “several trees” and came to a stop in the woodline on the south side of the highway.
Tater reportedly died last week from her injuries. Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 30, of Beebe, a passenger in the vehicle, also was injured and was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock.
The weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, according to Patrolman Andrew Dunemn.
