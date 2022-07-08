An absconder out of Missouri who barricaded himself inside a camper near Bald Knob and threatened to shoot any deputies who tried to enter was arrested Thursday after a failed attempt to escape, according White County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Seiders.
Seiders said that William Thomas, 34, of Bald Knob was pursued Wednesday on foot by Bald Knob police officers after breaking out the car windows of a family member. Deputies responded as well but were not able to find him.
Seiders said Thomas “has a warrant out of Bald Knob and is an absconder [parole violator] out of Missouri with nationwide extradition.”
On Thursday, Seiders said deputies developed information on where Thomas was and moved to take him into custody. “Upon arrival to the location on Hamrick Road, Mr. Thomas barricaded himself inside a camper and stated that he would shoot deputies if they attempted to enter,” he said.
Negotiators and the White County Special Response Team were activated by Sheriff Phillip Miller and responded. “After approximately one hour of speaking to the negotiator, Mr. Thomas broke off communication stating that he was going to die today,” Seiders said.
The SRT members, according to Seiders, deployed approximately 10 rounds of irritant gas into the trailer from their armored vehicle. While the gas was being inserted, Thomas reportedly opened the door and sprayed a team member with pepper spray. Seiders said the deputy had on protective gear and was not affected other than feelings of burning on exposed skin.
“Team members, using shields as cover, also advanced on the trailer and manually inserted chemical irritant,” Seiders said. “Mr. Thomas then smashed a rear window to the trailer and attempted to climb out but retreated back inside after being confronted by team members.”
Seiders reported that Thomas sustained several cuts during that attempt to climb out the shattered window. Thomas then reportedly stated he was giving up. However, when the team members approached to take Thomas into custody, he began fighting their attempts to handcuff him, Seiders said.
Seiders said a Taser was deployed on Thomas and he was taken into custody. He was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for treatment of the cuts he sustained by attempting to climb through the window.
Thomas was taken to the White County Detention Center on Friday, where he is being held “for Missouri extradition,” Seiders said, on $4,900 and $30,000 bonds. “Charges are also pending from the sheriff’s office for his threats and actions against deputies.”
