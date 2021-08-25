The makeup of the majority of the school boards in White County will be changing as a result of minority 2020 U.S. Census numbers, according to Bald Knob School District Superintendent Melissa Gipson.
“Initially with the preliminary numbers, we were expected to be about 7 percent minority and when the final numbers came in, our district, like many rural, smaller school districts, ended up being above the 10 percent threshold” established by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-631,” Gipson said.
According to Gipson, of the 17 districts in the Wilbur D. Mills Education Service Cooperative, 14 of them will have to rezone their school board positions. Rose Bud, Pangburn and Bradford will not have to rezone, she said.
“Right now, we have five board positions at large and we are looking at in the November 2022 election having to rezone positions, so redefine those lines,” Gipson said. “So rather than having five positions at large, we will have five zoned areas; [that] is one option. A second option is to have seven zoned areas that would be drawn up by someone who provides that service or we would have five zoned areas and two at-large positions.
“It is going to change the face of the process ... .”
Gipson said the first step for the district would be to hire a demographer, for which one company said it would charged about $4,000 for travel and travel expenses. She said the company would come in and draw the zones, and the board would then adopt a resolution and approve the plan. She said feedback and input would be a part of the process.
“Luckily, we already have a Nov. 22 election,” Gipson said. “A lot of districts had their election in the spring, so they are looking at the time crunch or moving it. We are really looking ahead and in January or February, probably more like January, you all will be deciding as a board that you want to have five zones or seven or do you want to have five zones and two at large? And then in February, moving into looking at the district zones that have been drawn up, providing feedback and having that finished by March.”
The district will then go to the White County Election Commission and the White County Clerk’s Office so they will have time to get everything finalized for the May election, Gipson said. “If you have five members, you will do one each year for five years since it’s five-year terms. If you have seven, it’s no more than two at a time.”
Gipson said one of the things that was talked about in the statewide school superintendents meeting was that there was an increase in Hispanic participation in the 2020 census and more biracial participation. She said Bald Knob’s minority percentage was 10.9 percent.
Bald Knob School Board President Alfred Collins asked where most of the Hispanics came from. He said he understood Batesville does chicken processing and hired “lots of people” for that. Gipson said the increase was a generalization for rural schools, and not necessarily specific to Bald Knob.
As far as minority percentages for other districts in White County, Beebe’s is 14.1 percent, Riverview’s is 19.3 percent, Searcy’s is 20.1 percent and White County Central’s is 12 percent.
At the Riverview School Board meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Stan Stratton said the population of the Riverview School District zones was 7,889 residents in 2010. In the 2020 census, he said “we have 7,365, so we decreased by 524 residents. ... That is about a 6.6 percent drop in our district population. Since 2016, we have lost about 150 students so it really tracks what we are seeing as a district.”
Stratton also discussed rezoning in light of Judsonia losing 165 residents in the 10-year span and Kensett being down 248. “When you look at our zones and they have to be within so much of each other, I’m pretty that sure that when the demographer looks at it, we are going to have to rezone.”
Riverview will still have seven zones, according to Stratton. He said there are time lines on getting information submitted on the rezoning process. A resolution already has approved a resolution about its minority level, he said.
Dec. 2 is the deadline for when Riverview will have to have their “zones done,” Stratton said. “It will mean that all seven [current] board members will have to be elected next May and once the election takes place, according to policy and everything, you all will draw to see low long your term is.”
Riverview School Board member Matt Moore asked Stratton on average how many school board members did each district have and he said they have to have either five or seven.
Although the Rose Bud School District is not having to rezone, Superintendent Allen Blackwell said knows what it is like to have a district go through rezoning because the Gurdon School District did it in 2010-11 while he was superintendent.
“It is a process,” Blackwell said. “We went the cheap route and we went through the [state] Secretary of State’s Office and it didn’t cost us anything. It took them some time to get it done [but] it didn’t seem like that big of an issue there. What they did was just take the address of the seven people we had elected and they built a zone around them.
“Like here, we have 4,343 residents in our district and what they do is if we had to had to rezone is take the five school board members that we have now and they could build out from their address, basically about 800 people per zone.”
He said that’s what the Secretary of State’s Office did in Gurdon.
“There were probably 500 or 600 to a zone since there were seven board members,” Blackwell said. “It really wasn’t that big of a deal. I have talked to two or three superintendents here and I said basically if you go with a company you are going to pay the same thing.”
However, he said he doesn’t know if rezoning is done by the Secretary of State’s Office anymore. “That was 10 years ago. It took them some time to do it but as far as the work on our part wasn’t that big a deal.”
Information on rezoning from the Secretary of State’s Office had not been received at press time.
