The White County Veterans Day Service will include "a mini-parade" of vets on motorcycles, according to White County Veterans Service Officer Doug Gentry.
The Nov. 11 service will begin at 9 a.m. at the White County Courthouse with the raising of the flags and the laying of wreaths by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and will include a short ceremony, Gentry said.
"We have asked the mayor of Searcy [Kyle Osborne] and he has given his authority and I have talked to the chief of police [Steve Hernandez], we are asking everyone who rides a motorcycle and want to be in a mini-parade — if you want to call it that‚" Gentry said, "we're going to have them park over at the big parking lot where the old jail used to be by the junior high and then when we get done with the small ceremony, the chief is going to have a couple policemen escort them down Race Street and I'm going to ask everyone who has a business on Race or has nothing to do that morning to park at a spot on Race Street between 9:30 and 10 and give a wave to all the veterans as they go by."
He said every city does its own thing when it comes to Veterans Day and he wants to give the opportunity for veterans from other cities to come up to Searcy to ride in the motorcycle parade to honor them.
"All citizens of the county are encouraged to participate by gathering at the east side of the courthouse for the opening ceremony," Gentry said.
Area businesses are also encouraged to display flags.
At 11 a.m., Gentry said another ceremony will be held at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office on Old Landing Road, next to the fairgrounds.
"First Sgt. James Bacon, who is the ROTC [Reserve Officers' Training Corps.] instructor over at Harding University, Lyon College and ASU-Beebe will be the guest speaker," Gentry said. "Veterans and citizens of Searcy are encouraged to participate at this event also."
Gentry said it is interesting to note that Bacon joined the National Guard before he went into the Army and went overseas with the National Guard. "His recruiter in the National Guard was me," Gentry said. "I went with him when I was a battalion sergeant when Searcy went over to Egypt so we were there together."
Food and drink after the 11 a.m. ceremony will be provided by Modern Woodmen of America through their district representative, Mickey Gentry, who is also a veteran.
Doug Gentry said anyone who needs more information on the ceremonies may call him from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at (501) 279-6210.
Another Veterans Day activity in Searcy will be "Portraits of American Heroes" from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 109 W. Market Ave. Think Idea Studio is presenting this event where free portraits will be taken for all veterans, active duty military, police, firefighters and emergency medical service first responders in front of the "Old Glory" mural. Those participating are welcome to be in uniform and bring memorabilia with them for their portrait.
In Rose Bud, Mayor Shawn Gorham said his town's Veteran's Day ceremony will be Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the city park.
"This year, it will be a combined effort between the school and the city," Gorham said. "It will again feature a Color Guard ceremony, speeches from local government officials and elementary and high school students."
He said everyone is invited to pay their respects and for fellowship and lunch provided by the Rose Bud Better Business Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.