More than a million pounds of food was distributed in White County by the Arkansas Foodbank in 2020 — and nearly 1.5 million in 2019 – yet the child food insecurity in the county last year was 23.5 percent, according to projections from Feeding America based on poverty/unemployment rates.
As a state, Arkansas ranks as having one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation. Per Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the country, Arkansas ranked second only to Mississippi with a food insecurity rate of 17.3 percent in 2018. More current numbers were not available.
And the coronavirus pandemic, which has amassed a nationwide death toll of more than 570,000 Americans and counting and led to a spike in nationwide and state unemployment rates, only made those food insecurity numbers worse. A Feeding America study released in March estimated that almost 160,000 new Arkansans were food insecure by the end of 2020, or 22.5 percent of the state’s population. One in three children in Arkansas are estimated to currently grow up in food-insecure households in the state.
The Arkansas Foodbank, the self-proclaimed “foundation in the fight against hunger,” is one of the organizations trying to curb those statistics.
The Foodbank has 12 partners in White County, to which it distributed 1,486,381 pounds of food in 2019 and 1,148,781 pounds in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its communications director, Lea Whitlock. No figures were available for the current year.
“They are not all pantries,” she said of the Foodbank’s partners in the county. “They could be a family resources center or they can be a senior center. It can range anywhere from 10 to 15 [partners].”
The Arkansas Foodbank has more than 400 partners across the 33 counties it serves, she said. “That number kind of fluctuates year to year but it is not a huge fluctuation. It could be 419 like it was in 2020 and now it is up to 421.”
Opened in January 1984, the Arkansas Foodbank, headquartered in Little Rock, is the largest of six foodbanks in the state. The counties it services are from the southern part of Arkansas to the upper reaches of central Arkansas. A part of Feeding America and partnered with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, the Arkansas Foodbank in typical years delivers more than 24 million pounds of food to the counties it services, per the Foodbank’s website.
Virus complications
However, 2020 was no typical year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the bank distributed more than 40 million pounds of food last year, a 37 percent increase over 2019.
Whitlock attributed the increase of distribution in 2020 to the challenges the coronavirus pandemic brought on. Normally an organization which works through its partner agencies, the Foodbank was forced to pack and distribute its inventory of bought and donated foods directly into the hands of Arkansans because so many of the Foodbank’s regular partner agencies were closed.
“We flipped the way we worked in order to fit the need” the coronavirus pandemic brought on, Arkansas Foodbank CEO Rhonda Sanders said.
Using every space available in its newly opened 99,000 square-foot facility to accommodate social distancing and the increased inventory of food the bank received through government programs, the 75 Foodbank employees took the role that volunteers would take in normal years: packing boxes and distributing them directly into the hands of hungry Arkansans.
“Our staff never went home,” Sanders said. “We turn[ed] our warehouse inventory over in about four to five weeks.”
A key part of the Foodbank’s focus was mobile distribution centers. MDCs, or loaded trucks full of boxed food which were taken to central points like the parking lots of stores and distributed to waiting families, jumped by a factor of 10 in 2020. In 2020, 602 MDCs were organized compared to just 51 in 2019, per Whitlock.
Foodbank Community Engagement Coordinator Daniel Frazier said the scale-up of MDCs was a “fight-or-flight” response to the coronavirus pandemic that will remain in place moving forward, albeit at a more manageable level.
Another key part of the Foodbank’s success in distributing so much food in 2020 was the governmental aid and assistance programs which supplied more food than usual to the Foodbank’s warehouse in Little Rock. In fact, Sanders said at one point in 2020, the warehouse’s inventory was constituted of 60 percent of food from governmental sources.
“[Federal programs] gave us the engine to distribute 40 million pounds of food [in 2020],” Sanders said.
Whitlock said the national campaigns gave the Foodbank fresh food, fresh produce, milk and other dairy products, “things that were really high in nutrients that we were able to get to our pantries and provide directly to families.”
Those were especially needed because there was an aluminum shortage that “made it really hard to get canned goods, which is a food staple for us and a food staple for our pantries because they can hold on to that and give it to families and there is still a nutritious value.”
She also said that during the start of COVID-19, there was “this threat” where people were stocking up on food, so the grocery stores that usually help the Arkansas Foodbank didn’t have a lot to donate. These were products that had a shelf life where they had to be used by a certain date. “We had to go out and purchase these things,” Whitlock said.
However, although federal food aid was able to fill the need, the sheer volume the facility received in 2020 will surely lead to a drop in distribution in 2021, Sanders said. Accounting for the drop down to about 35 percent of the warehouse’s inventory coming from governmental sources, Sanders said the Foodbank’s 2021 goal is to distribute 38 million pounds of food, 2 million pounds fewer than the load distributed across Arkansas in 2020.
Picking partners
Helping to distribute that food will be the partners picked through an on-boarding process, Whitlock said.
“There are a lot of policies we have to follow to be in agreement with these pantries so that when they are receiving food from us certain things are in place, like cleanliness, organization and things like that,” she said. “When people are interested in starting a Foodbank partner pantry, they contact the Foodbank and then depending on the resources we have available, if there is a need in the county, that’s what we kind of take a look at before we on-board new pantries.
“It is making sure that the pantry has the operation structure to actually be successful in their local community. So it’s really a case-by-case basis and a lot of conversations and figuring out the collaborations in the community, what’s going on and who is involved.”
The White County partners the Foodback currently has listed on its website are:
Crosspoint Ministries in Searcy, the first Saturday of the month from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Beebe Christian Outreach Center at First Baptist Church, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon
Central Baptist Church in Bald Knob, through The Extra Mile, fourth Saturday of the month from 10 a.m.-noon
Rose Bud First Baptist Church, through Della’s Pantry, no hours available to list
Christ Temple in Searcy, through Christ Temple Outreach Ministry, no hours available to list
College Church of Christ in Searcy, through His House, no hours listed
Good Samaritan Center in Searcy, on Thursdays and Fridays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
New Horizons International Ministries in Searcy, hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
White County Aging Program, hours of operation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Badger Family Food Pantry in Beebe, third Wednesday of the month from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Whitlock said it is a good idea to call ahead to make sure hours have not changed. Some of the places listed have complete business-day operations and their food distributions times and days may vary.
Anyone who needs to know where to get food can find that information at arkansasfoodbank.org by way of a food locator map or text “findfood” to 844-381-3663 to find a pantry close to them.
She said some of the Foodbank’s partners pick up food directly from the Foodbank to be doled out to those in need and others have it delivered.
“A lot of times a pantry will let us know what they want for their shelves and we will pull it from our shelves and make that delivery,” Whitlock said. “We turn product in less than a month so our shelves never have things on them longer than four weeks. During COVID, that was happening a lot faster.”
Of course, the Foodbank had to deal with the problem of pantries being closed because of the virus.
“I think 2020 surprised everyone, so with this pandemic people didn’t really understand where the danger was and we were learning that older people were more susceptible to the virus – being more of a serious issue – so a lot of pantries had to close their doors temporarily,” Whitlock said. “A lot of our pantries are staffed by older volunteers. In order to keep people safe, we saw a lot of doors close, so the Foodbank stepped in to fill in and cover those gaps in different communities.
“Once things kind of leveled out, the pantries started opening back up with things like social distancing and masks. As the pandemic has progressed, the need has become more and more intense because at first, you had people that are like, ‘OK, we can work off of our savings and we can be off for a little bit,’ and then, of course, there was that first wave of job loss, really there has been an onslaught of these [job losses].”
She said although there has been a “leveling off,” “the need is still a lot higher than it was in February of 2020 before all of this happened, so our partner pantries have really come to the Foodbank. We have seen that the [amount of] food we are moving out of our warehouse is still a lot higher than it was before.”
People in need
Sanders said while goals and numbers are great, when it comes to food distribution the real emphasis should be on the people.
“I can give you all the numbers in the world, but it’s really about the person,” Sanders said. “It’s about the family that needs help.”
And every Arkansas Foodbank employee has a story which illustrates the breadth of the problem of food insecurity in Arkansas, Sanders said, recounting the story of being out at an MDC and distributing 850 boxes of food in 45 minutes. Moments after the last box was given away, Sanders said, a young woman pulled up with her family and broke down when she found out there were no more boxes.
Another family gleefully cheered when they received a jug of milk. Sanders said the children’s mother told her they hadn’t been able to afford milk for three months.
Foodbank workers are also aware of how limited some government assistance is. Sanders said her warehouse staff attempted to live off the same amount of money an average Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipient gets from the program for a week several years ago. She said her workers were “dropping out like flies” with illnesses due to lack of nourishment.
“Just handing someone a box of food isn’t going to cure [all of their troubles], but it does allow them to use their money to do other things with their lives,” Sanders said.
To fulfill its mission, however, the Arkansas Foodbank needs assistance. And while the Foodbank receives lots of food donations it will always welcome (food donations in 2020 were valued at some $40 million), monetary donations are the best method to making a lasting impact on food insecurity in the state.
“We want your money because we can do more with it,” Sanders said.
And do more it can. For every dollar donated to the Arkansas Foodbank, 96 cents of it goes to its food distribution programs to buy and deliver food, per Whitlock. And those 96 cents go further than one might think. The Arkansas Foodbank can use a combination of donated and sourced food and the money to create five meals from one dollar. While canned foods and other non-perishable food donations are easy to donate, the money the Foodbank receives allow them to buy perishable items like produce and fresh meat and other crucial nutritional needs for all Arkansans.
“We’ve been blessed to have wonderful [financial] support and we use our money wisely,” Sanders said.
When sending food out to the different pantries, Whitlock said the Foodbank looks at things people will need to make a meal complete, such as if you give them pasta, you will need to give them a sauce so they can prepare a complete meal.
“We are thinking at this holistically, what foods work together and how you can create nutritious meals from them,” Whitlock said. “A lot of people come up and pop their trunk and are excited to get milk.”
‘Million dollar question’
A question which seems to elude Sanders, however, is why Arkansas continues to rank so high in its food insecurity rates. Attributing it as the “million dollar question,” Sanders noted that up until the coronavirus pandemic, the state was making gains, having just recovered from the skyrocketed food insecurity rates which began in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. With all those gains wiped out in only a year, Sanders said the issue of food insecurity isn’t clear-cut.
“Hunger isn’t always a disease unto itself,” Sanders said. “Hunger is a symptom of other diseases.”
Those diseases, Sanders said, include low rates of college education and income, two categories in which Arkansas ranks alongside the worst in the nation.
Despite the challenges and seemingly insurmountable circumstances of food insecurity across the state, the Arkansas Foodbank will keep on its mission, Sanders said. A mission to feed hungry Arkansans and to meet people where they are. A mission to be the foundation in the fight against hunger.
To make a donation or sign up to volunteer, visit arkansas foodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.