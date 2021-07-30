A 24-year-old Michigan man officially has been charged for reportedly running a couple off the road on U.S. Highway 67/167 near Searcy and attacking them with a baseball bat.
A warrant was issued earlier this month for Jeremy Joseph Jackson of Wyoming, Mich., at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree with damage between $1,000-$5,000.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff's Office Detective Derek S. Warren, the couple was forced off the road April 4 by Jackson at the 39 mile marker. Then, Jackson reportedly got out of his vehicle with the baseball bat.
One of the alleged victims also got out of his vehicle, reportedly to keep Jackson from approaching the other alleged victim. That's when Jackson threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit, and swung the bat at him. He then reportedly struck the alleged victims' vehicle "multiple times," damaging the windshield, hood and side window.
After he struck the other alleged victim, Jackson "was tackled" by the first alleged victim, who also took the bat away from him. Jackson then fled, Warren wrote.
On May 6, the first alleged victim "provided a video recorded statement which collaborated with the statement given on the scene" and a $1,700 damage estimate.
Jackson was not in custody in White County on Friday. and no court date had been set.
A 19-year-old Bald Knob woman also has been charged with class D felony aggravated assault, along with two counts of third-degree domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Makinley Delane Reagan's plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court is scheduled for Tuesday, but she also was not in the White County Detention Center on Friday.
Reagan reportedly attacked a couple of family members with a butcher knife during an argument June 1 at a residence on Troy Cox Road. According to Warren's affidavit, Reagan's mother said her daughter "came at her with the knife and tried to stab her." Reagan's brother reportedly stepped between them and "was cut on both hands by the knife as he took it from Makinley."
Reagan's mother said her daughter "then struck her several times ... causing minor injuries" to her chest and neck," Warren wrote.
Reagan reportedly told detectives that she was punched by her brother during the argument and grabbed the knife "for her protection." She said that when she attempted to leave with her child, her mother wouldn't let her, grabbing her by the hair and slinging her around the room, Warren wrote.
Reagan reportedly said she responded by slapping her mother in the face and "then went out to her vehicle" but was not able to leave because her vehicle "was blocked in by the other people in the house." Warren wrote that she was arrested "while waiting in her vehicle with the child."
A 48-year-old Beebe resident is also facing a domestic violence charge, except William A. Simon Jr.'s is a class D felony for a subsequent offense.
He reportedly pushed, shoved and punched his girlfriend in the eye March 26 at a residence on RV Powell Road. White County deputies reported that her left eye was swollen and there was bruising and minor cuts under it, Detective Misty Goss wrote in the affidavit.
Simon previously had been arrested on a third-degree domestic battery charge July 26, and was convicted in White County District Court-Searcy Division on April 22.
He is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment on the new charge Tuesday, but was not in the White County jail Friday.
