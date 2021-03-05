According to author Michael Lindsay, “the secret to real leadership” is that “the higher up you move in an organization, the less of a specialist you are.”
“You have to be a generalist,” said Lindsay, Harding University’s first speaker of the spring semester last week in the American Studies Institute’s Distinguished Lecture Series. “You have to be able to talk to lots of different kinds of people.”
Lindsay said people often get their first management job because they are a good specialist or maybe a good engineer or nurse or a great classroom teacher who gets promoted to a department chair. “But eventually if you want to be principal at the school, you are going to find that you’re not a specialist but a generalist.”
Thinking across many different fields is what you will have to do if you are “leading something,” he said.
For those who want to get their start on being a leader, Lindsay recommended getting a subscription to a magazine like The Economist, which is published in the United Kingdom. He said such magazines expose people to different topics, including public policy, science and technology and health care. “I also found that great leaders are generally great readers.”
Lindsay’s book, “The View from the Top,” is this year’s Harding Read. He also is the current president of Gordon College in Wenham, Mass., just north of Boston, but is originally from Jackson, Miss.
Lindsay reports in his book the findings of his 10-year study that is being called the “largest-ever interview-based study of senior organizational leaders,” including Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush and hundreds of chief executive officers at the nation’s largest corporations and nonprofits.
The total number of people interviewed by Lindsay was 550. He said he was mainly concerned with how these people got their starts in life and how some of their insights might be applied to the lives of young people.
His interview subjects included Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the CNN medical correspondent, journalist and neurosurgeon. He said Gupta was a brain surgeon at 26. In his 30s, he said, Gupta was interested in other issues like public health and bringing those insights forward to try to help benefit American society.
“He applied to be a White House fellow and in the course of that, he actually had a chance to work in the White House,” Lindsay said, “and he said, ‘It was going from a career where I was all focused on the microscope and then I had a chance to go to the telescope.’”
Colleen Barrett’s story also was featured in Lindsay’s lecture. He said she never went to college but earned an associate’s degree as a legal secretary from a community college.
“She was a single mom living in San Antonio, Texas, and she lost her job as a paralegal,” Lindsay said. “She went to a law firm one afternoon and basically showed up on a cold call hoping she might get an interview for a paralegal job. She was talking to the secretary in the law firm and she said, ‘There is a guy down the hall I think he is looking for a new paralegal.’”
Lindsay said Barrett walked into the guy’s office and it was filled with smoke. In his interview with her. she said this guy was hard-charging, cursed like a sailor and was drinking whiskey in his office. However, he offered her a job so she decided to take it.
Her new boss had clients in Dallas as well as San Antonio and he was bothered that he would have to take a day off work to drive from San Antonio to Dallas to meet with his clients. There were two airlines that had expensive flights back and forth between Dallas and San Antonio, and he decided, according to Lindsay, to meet with some of his friends to see if they could start an airline within the Texas border that would just connect three cities: San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.
“It was like a triangle on a napkin,” Lindsay said. “This was the beginning of Southwest Airlines.”
He said the group wanted Herb Kelleher to be the guy who ran this new operation, but Kelleher said he couldn’t do it because of his law practice. Kelleher ultimately decided he would take on the job as a side business but he explained that in Texas you cannot hold the position of CEO as well as being the legal secretary of the corporation. So Kelleher was appointed the CEO and the legal secretary’s job went to Barrett.
“She didn’t even have a law degree, but Herb decided to give her a chance and they went on together to build one of the most iconic brands in commercial aviation history,” Lindsay said.
Barrett, according to Lindsay, told Kelleher that she was interested in building a company culture that was centered around people, where they could just show “love” to other people.
“No lie, the reason they decided to incorporate the airline in Dallas as opposed to San Antonio is because they wanted it to be based at Dallas Love Field,” he said. They wanted within the corporate culture for the heart to be a part of their branding.”
Instead of a human resources department, they would have a people department, Lindsay continued. He said they empowered their front line employees to solve customer problems “right then and there and as a result of that, developed an intense loyalty among the employees.”
During his interview with Barrett, Lindsay said she was downsizing and getting ready to move into a condo, but she delayed her move from her house for four months so a Southwest Airlines flight attendant who she didn’t even know could use her backyard for her wedding. “That’s a corporate culture that really values the people,” Lindsay said.
Lindsay also told his audience that “failure and risk are your friends,” and that life doesn’t always go our way. “What you and I might perceive as a closed door is actually the opening up of a whole new opportunity that we didn’t even know existed.”
Lindsay stressed that “if you want to be able to change the world, it’s going to occur through major institutions. They change because of people who are inside day in and day out. You have to be in the room where decisions are made. You have to have a seat at the table.”
One of the 550 people that Lindsay interviewed for his book, Byron Carlock, was actually in the audience at Harding’s Benson Auditorium during his lecture. He said Carlock was a 1984 Harding graduate who studied accounting and biblical studies and is now head of the real estate division for PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Byron Carlock came to the stage and said “[Harding President] Dr. [David] Burks pulled me out of the registration line and told me I was going to be an accounting major; he spoke and here I am.”
