The White County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the March 4, 2020, murder of a 72-year-old McRae man.
Terry Wayne Thompson, 52, of McRae was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with class Y felony first-degree murder, according to Detective Lt. Chancey Warden. Thompson reportedly provided a statement of his involvement in death of Keith Crisco after being brought to the sheriff's office.
Crisco's death was the first one the sheriff's office responded to in 2020. There were 12 homicides in White County last year.
On March 4, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m., White County 911 Communications received a call for a deceased person at 115 Lynn St. in McRae. Deputies along with the McRae Police Department and the McRae Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home and found Crisco dead inside the residence.
Crisco appeared to have injuries to his head from blunt force trauma, which the Arkansas Crime Lab confirmed. White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said in late December that the sheriff's office had a person of interest in the case and was waiting on results from evidence that was submitted to the crime lab.
Warden wrote in Wednesday's news release that "the investigation revealed additional evidence that was processed linking the suspect to the crime.”
Miller said Wednesday afternoon that "sometimes these cases can be solved pretty quickly but in this case, it took determination on the part of the investigators to continue to dig, to continue to develop evidence, the information that led us to the point that we were able to make an arrest today, and I'm proud of the work our detectives have put into this case."
Thompson is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday at 9 a.m. and is due to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.