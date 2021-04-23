A 41-year-old McRae parolee was sentenced to 14 years in prison earlier this month for drug-related crimes.
Jimmy Aron Little pleaded guilty in a negotiated deal April 12 in White County Circuit Court to class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver and class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine. He was charged as a habitual offender. He received 14 years for the class A felony and a six years for the class D felony, to run concurrently, and was given a year of jail credit.
Investigators with the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force arrested Little and Robert Balderrama on June 27, 2019, at a residence on Thurman Weir Road after reportedly finding approximately 85 grams of meth, a meth pipe, baggies and $1,049 in a shed in the back yard of the property where Little and Balderrama were located. Because he was on parole, Little had a search waiver on file.
Since 2015, Little had pleaded guilty in December 2019 to two drug paraphernalia charges and been given a four-year prison sentence, to multiple drug possession charges and tampering with evidence in September 2017 with a five-year prison sentence and to a firearms charge in 2015 with 18 months imposed.
