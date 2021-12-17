A 48-year-old McRae man has been accused of sexually abusing two girls over a total period of seven years, beginning when they were pre-teens.
A warrant was issued for Jason Lee Free last week at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on three counts of class Y felony rape and two counts of class B felony second-degree sexual assault. Free was not in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday, and no court date had been set. A $500,000 bond was issued.
The alleged sexual abuse was reported June 6 to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division. One of the girls reportedly said that Free touched her private area under her clothing when she was a pre-teen before “things progressed into more groping” and then sexual intercourse. When he would have her get undressed in his room, “he would place a 2x4 board in front of the door so they would know if someone was trying to get in the room,” wrote Detective Derek S. Warren of the White County Sheriff’s Office in the affidavit.
The other girl reportedly said that Free “would have her come into his room to clean the fish tank” and touch her private area while she did it. He also reportedly had her touch his private area, exposed himself to her and had her perform a sexual act on him.
Warren wrote that Free “refused to be interviewed in this case.”
A warrant for class Y felony rape also was issued for Cody Nicholas Chastain, 35, of Beebe. He also is being charged with class B felony sexual assault in the second degree, and a $500,000 bond was issued. Chastain reamined in jail in White County on Friday, but no court date had been set.
According to Detective Misty Goss of the sheriff’s office, sexual assault involving a child younger than 10 was reported Oct. 14, with witnesses saying they saw “the sex act occurring with the victim” Oct. 10. Chastain reportedly was “in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway” touching his private area “in front of” the female child. He then reportedly “pulled the child down in his lap, where they believe that she was performing” a sexual act.
When the Child Safety Center of White County interviewed the child, “she acknowledged that ‘something’ occurred between she and Chastain in his vehicle,” Goss wrote in the affidavit. She also wrote that an allegation was made against Chastain “regarding the same child in 2020,” but “not enough information or evidence was available and the matter was determined to be ‘unsubstantiated.’”
Witnesses “in the previous investigation” reportedly told investigators that the child told them that Chastain had made her touch his private parts. “Mental health records” showed that she had said “this had occurred numerous times,” and records also showed that a guardian “knew this was occurring.”
“The child’s disclosure remained consistent and credible.”
When Chastain was interviewed at the sheriff’s office, he reportedly said he was touching himself in the vehicle “when the victim approached him” and attempted to perform a sexual act on him. He reported said “this lasted only ‘a split second.’”
“He stated that shortly after, he jumped up and was confronted by family members,” Goss wrote.
