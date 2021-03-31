The fatality victim in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night on Arkansas Highway 155 in Union County has been identified as a 35-year-old McRae woman.
Joanna McJunkin, who had been listed in an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary as Jane Doe earlier this week, was the passenger in a 2004 Pontiac that crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane and struck a 2015 Toyota head-on.
James Williams, 30, of Ward, the driver of the Pontiac, and Shawn Strickland, 25, of El Dorado, the driver of the Toyota, were injured and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, according to Trooper Justin K. Cherry.
Cherry wrote that it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the accident, which was listed as 7:28 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.