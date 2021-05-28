A 26-year-old from McRae accused of fleeing from Searcy and Kensett police in a stolen vehicle during the winter storms in February is officially facing charges.
A warrant was issued at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office earlier this month for Brandon Eugene Toddy on charges of class D felony theft by receiving, class D felony fleeing in vehicle and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot. Toddy remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Friday afternoon and is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Michael Mosher, Toddy was revving the engine of a truck he was driving Feb. 12 around 8:52 p.m. east on Race Avenue and crossing the center line. A check of the license plate showed that the vehicle was possible stolen out of Jacksonville. However, when Officer Isom Wells attempted to pull Toddy over, he reportedly turned onto Poplar Street, "heading south in the northbound lane."
The pursuit continued onto East Park Avenue, where Toddy reportedly ran a stop sign. When Toddy reached Searcy Street in Kensett, he ran a second stop sign "at a high rate of speed with no regard for other drivers on the road," Mosher wrote, before hitting a Kensett police vehicle. As he continued over the railroad tracks in Kensett, he reportedly lost a tire.
Ice on the road caused him to lose control and come to stop at East Wilbur D. Mills Avenue and Old Railroad Road, Mosher wrote, before he fled on foot into the woods. A passenger in the vehicle was detained and the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.
Toddy was not caught at the time, but a backpack with his medical information in it was found in the vehicle as well as a wallet with "multiple cash cards" in his name. the passenger also ID'd Toddy as the driver. Toddy was arrested March 30.
A 50-year-old from Judsonia also is facing a class D felony fleeing charge for a March 10 incident on Arkansas Highway 385 North near Judsonia.
Kevin Don Thrasher was pulled over around 7 p.m. by Deputy Steven Seitz because he "did not have a license plate displayed" on the motorcycle he was riding, according to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff's Office Detective Chris L. Ellis.
However, after appearing at first to pull over at the highway's intersection with Woodlawn Road, Thrasher reportedly "abruptly sped away." He was pursued for a little more than 3 miles at "extremely high rates of speed," Ellis wrote, failing to stop at a stop sign at the Missile Base Road intersection and causing two vehicle "to come to a complete stop" when he "veered into oncoming traffic."
After reportedly running another stop sign, Thrasher lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in a driveway on Arkansas Highway 157 near Judsonia.
Thrasher reportedly said "he did not stop because he was aware his driver's license was suspended."
Thrasher was not in custody in White County on Friday afternoon, but he is set for plea and arraignment Tuesday, as is Cameron Von-David Like, 19, of Heber Springs, who has been charged with class D felony fleeing, class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons and class D felony possession of defaced firearm. Like also was not in the White County jail on Friday afternoon.
According to the affidavit written by Ellis, the White County 911 Operations Center received a careless driver call around 6:20 a.m. on Arkansas Highway 16 near Searcy. The license plate provided by the caller "was reported stolen out of Cleburne County."
After Patrol Cpl. Blake Ellis went to the area, he reportedly saw a vehicle matching the caller's description "cross left of center multiple times" and tried to pull it over. The vehicle didn't stop and Ellis pursued it for around 10 miles on Highway 16 North. After leaving its lane multiple times during the pursuit, the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of Arkansas Highway 10 and Clinton Road near Wilburn and the driver fled on foot.
When Ellis caught Like, a convicted felon, he began to "physically resist arrest," Chris Ellis wrote. After being taken into custody, a backpack Like was wearing reportedly was found to contain a loaded Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handgun with the serial number removed.
