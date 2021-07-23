A 25-year-old McRae man who admitted in the White County Circuit Court last week to hitting “his friend” in the face at the Dollar General in McRae and stealing his vehicle was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Andrew Clayton Estelle pleaded guilty to class B felony robbery and class D felony battery in the second degree in a negotiated deal. A class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot charge was dismissed. He received the seven years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for the robbery charge, and six years for the battery charge, but the sentences run concurrently. He also received 156 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by White County Deputy Paul McIntosh, after Estelle struck his friend in the face “(leaving orbital socket damage)” Sept. 8, 2020, he jerked away the friend’s keys and drove off in his vehicle, reportedly “valued at $7,000.”
The next day, the vehicle with Estelle driving it was found in the 100 block of Tara Lane in McRae, and Deputy Scott Everson blocked it into a driveway. Then, McIntosh wrote, Estelle fled on foot before being “pulled from a pond and taken into custody” shortly thereafter.
A no-contact order was issued July 12 for the duration of Estelle’s sentence, which is “set to expire” July 7, 2028.
A 27-year-old Searcy resident also was given a prison sentence last week after pleading guilty to class C felony failure to register as a sex offender or report address change. He received three years in the Department of Correction. He had been charged as a habitual offender.
James Ryan Wilson was arrested after an anonymous tip to the Arkansas Probation and Parole Office claimed that although he had reported that he was living at a Cindy Lane residence in Searcy, he had not been residing there “for months.”
During “a yearly home visit” to the Cindy Lane residence April 7, Wilson’s mother reportedly told the White County Sheriff’s Office that he “was currently sleeping in his son’s room,” Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit. “There was no evidence that could confirm that Mr. Wilson had established residency at this home.”
Probation and Parole Officer Jared Aschbrenner found out that Wilson was instead living at the Woodland’s Edge Apartments on Walrose Circle and he was taken into custody April 30. Estelle reportedly told Meadows that he and the other occupant of the apartment “had recently had a baby together and he wanted to be with her. They had been looking for a home that he could legally register at, but the apartment complex would not have allowed him to be on the lease.”
Wilson is a level 3 sex offender. He pleaded guilty in September 2016 in a negotiated deal to class C felony internet stalking of a child and two counts of class C felony distributing/possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child (first offense) and received a five-year prison sentence.
Also, a 51-year-old Bald Knob woman was given a year of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony.
Rita June Dillon reportedly called the Bald Knob Police Department on Jan. 5, 2020, around 1:30 a.m. “to make multiple accusations of false police reports and made several threats that multiple people involved with the police department would ‘die tonight,’” including White County District Judge Mark Derrick and the then-police chief, William McGlothlin, Officer Tyrel McMullen wrote in the affidavit.
A couple attempts were made to get Dillon to answer the door at her residence, but she would not. During one of the attempts, she “could be heard shouting nonstop about how she was going to kill several people and that she wasn’t crazy,” McMullen wrote.
“In the past, Ms. Dillon has been criminally trespassed from multiple businesses and residences in the Bald Knob area in regard to threatening and harassing,” McMullen wrote. “The Bald Knob Police Department advises this has almost been an everyday situation.”
