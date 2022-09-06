A 25-year-old McRae man who allegedly told his girlfriend that “he would kill her and her unborn child if she tried to leave” during an argument that turned physical officially is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued last week for Tyler Lee Collins at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony kidnapping, class D felony aggravated assault on family/household members, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a pregnant woman, class D felony battery in the second degree, class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree, class A misdemeanor resisting arrest and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana. Collins was scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court this morning, but was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.
White County deputies were called to the intersections of Arkansas Highways 267 and 13 on April 24 for a “domestic battery report.” They reportedly were told by the alleged victim, who was five months’ pregnant, that she had been assaulted by Collins, who was still at their residence on Highway 13 in McRae and “carried a knife on his person.”
The alleged victim’s injuries, which appeared “consistent with her statement,” were documented, and she was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center for treatment.
Collins was located at the residence, but attempted to shut the door on deputies, Detective Cpl. Heather Meadows wrote in the affidavit. When they attempted to place him under arrest, he reportedly started “actively fighting by kicking and punching” toward a deputy, striking him “in the chest and face with his fist.” He also reportedly kicked another deputy before a Taser was used to subdue him. A small bag of marijuana was found in the front right pocket of his jeans.
At the WCMC emergency room, the alleged victim reportedly said that Collins “struck her across her head” when they were having an argument. When she said she wanted to leave, he reportedly told her she was not allowed to, and when she became “scared” and “started to scream for help,” he reportedly “told her to shut up and put his hands over her mouth.”
He reportedly threatened to kill her and her child after not allowing her to have her phone. When she was “able to get away” and grabbed her keys, he reportedly “grabbed her by her throat and slammed her to the ground,” choking her “until she could not breath and her vision went black.” She reportedly said she covered her ears and closed her eyes as he “screamed in her face that he would kill her and then himself.”
The alleged victim was able to get her phone and text her mom for help when Collins “finally passed out,” Meadows wrote.
Injuries that were documented included “contusions and bruising” to both eyes, and bruising “around the neck” and to both upper arms, her “upper back, upper thighs and lower legs.” She also had busted lips, “a contusion to the back of the head near the right ear” and a bite mark on her index finger.
A warrant also was issued for Charles Ray Campbell, 61, of Judsonia on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on a family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. Campbell also was expected to appear in court for plea and arraignment this morning and was not longer in custody in White County on Monday.
Meadows wrote in the affidavit that a domestic disturbance was reported April 25 at a residence on Highway 13 in Judsonia where Campbell reportedly “got mad and started yelling” at the alleged victim after she arrived home and “was cutting meat.” He reportedly hit her in the face, “busting her lip” and “sat on top of her.” Then, he started choking her, where she could not breathe, and she also reportedly said she had a leg bruise from where he whipped her “with what looked like a ‘horse whip.’”
The alleged victim reportedly told deputies that “she was terrified” of Campbell and felt that he would kill her if he was arrested and then released from jail.
A warrant also was issued for Joshua Curtis Berryhill, 37, of Searcy on charges of class D felony domestic battery in the third degree pregnant woman and three counts class A misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree. The state also asked for enhanced penalties for offenses committed in presence of a child.
The alleged victim reportedly said that when she returned home to Tiffany Loop from picking up her children at the Searcy Swim Center on July 7, Berryhill “began calling them names and telling them about all the problems they cause because of a misunderstanding.” He then reportedly “grabbed her by the neck and ‘choke slammed’ her to the ground,” telling her “she shouldn’t talk back and how he was going to beat up her 4-year-old daughter.”
He reportedly also head-butted her and made her give up her keys, but “she grabbed her two daughters and ran outside after that.” She reportedly went to a neighbor’s house who ended up confronting Berryhill after his “wife put the victim in another location.” Berryhill reportedly told the neighbor “there would be problems” if the woman, who was four months’ pregnant, returned to the residence.
The neighbor reportedly said that Berryhill “walked toward him aggressively in his driveway,” so he hit him fearing that he would be hit. He reportedly also told Berryhill to leave, but he came back “a short time later.” After telling Berryhill to leave “multiple times,” the neighbor reportedly said that he hit him two more times because Berryhill “kept coming toward him.”
The alleged victim’s children reportedly told deputies that their mom had been grabbed by the throat and head-butted by Berryhill, who was taken into custody and had two previous arrests for domestic assault in 2017 and one in Shelby County, Tenn., in 201 for domestic assault/aggravated assault.
Berryhill also reportedly tried to cause damage to the patrol vehicle “by hitting the windows, refused commands to stop and “continued to be belligerent and curse at officers while in custody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.