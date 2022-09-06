A 25-year-old McRae man who allegedly told his girlfriend that “he would kill her and her unborn child if she tried to leave” during an argument that turned physical officially is facing multiple charges.

A warrant was issued last week for Tyler Lee Collins at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class Y felony kidnapping, class D felony aggravated assault on family/household members, class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree, class D felony domestic battery in the third degree a pregnant woman, class D felony battery in the second degree, class A misdemeanor interference with emergency communication in the first degree, class A misdemeanor resisting arrest and class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana. Collins was scheduled for plea and arraignment in White County Circuit Court this morning, but was no longer in custody in White County on Monday.

