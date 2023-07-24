An alleged armed attack in a Searcy motel room prompted by a stolen ring has resulted in an aggravated robbery charge being filed against a McCrory 24-year-old.

A warrant was issued for Andreya Paige Fortune recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge and class C felony theft of property with accomplice value between $5,000-$25,000; Fortune, who was issued a $50,000 bond, was not in custody Monday and no court appearance had been set.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.