An alleged armed attack in a Searcy motel room prompted by a stolen ring has resulted in an aggravated robbery charge being filed against a McCrory 24-year-old.
A warrant was issued for Andreya Paige Fortune recently at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge and class C felony theft of property with accomplice value between $5,000-$25,000; Fortune, who was issued a $50,000 bond, was not in custody Monday and no court appearance had been set.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Andrew Ripka, the robbery occurred at the Sunrise Extended Stay on East Race Avenue on June 30.
A female alleged victim reportedly said that three individuals “rushed inside” their motel room and “robbed them,” stealing a male alleged victim’s money. She said the attack happened after she bought a ring from Fortune, found out it was stolen and wanted to return it, Ripka wrote. Arrangements had been made to meet at the motel room to give the ring back.
However, after she knocked on the door, Fortune and two masked Black men reportedly entered and the male alleged victim was struck on the side of the head by a weapon, with the weapons “identified as a pistol and an AR-15-like weapon.” The male alleged victim reportedly had “a large lump” on the side of his head.
The male alleged victim “claimed he was just awarded a cash settlement” of around $20,000 and had $17,300 remaining in “a black bank bag, along with his wallet and cellphone,” Ripka wrote. Fortune and the other two suspects reportedly left with the bank bag.
Fortune was found in McCrory by the McCrory Police Department after a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) was issued and brought to Searcy to be interviewed. However, she reportedly said she “did not wish to make a statement and requested a lawyer.” She was released and taken back to her residence.
Video footage from the motel reportedly showed Fortune, a White female, exiting a vehicle around 10:07 p.m. that day, dressed in the same outfit she was wearing when interviewed by Ripka. Two others, “presumably males,” also got out of the vehicle.
“The video goes on to show Fortune knocking on the door multiple times before the door finally opens,” Ripka wrote. “Once the door is opened, all three suspects rush into the room. As the last suspect enters the room, something is removed from the suspect’s waistband, but it is unclear what it is. The suspects stay in the room for a short period of time before exiting and returning to the unknown vehicle, fleeing the scene.”
Fortune was picked by both of the alleged victims out of two photo lineups. The male alleged victim also provided a settlement copy from a law firm showing that he had received a payout of nearly $21,000 a few days earlier.
A warrant also was issued for Haley Denise King, 19, of Kensett on charges of class C felony commercial burglary and class D felony criminal mischief in the first degree, damage between $1,000-$5,000. King is no longer in custody, but is scheduled for plea and arraignment next Tuesday in White County Circuit Court.
According to the affidavit written by Judsonia Police Department Detective Mary Rudesill, vandalism was reported at the CAPCA Head Start Mills Center on Barnett Street on May 30. Sandy Aguirre, the director of the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas facility, reportedly said that someone had broken into the building over the weekend and “destroyed property in several of the classrooms.”
Rudesill wrote that three windows were broken out on the south side of the building, with “the glass, screen and metal frame” of the middle window removed. Surveillance video showed three female suspects entering the building at 10:55 a.m. May 27.
“They remained in the school for approximately 30 minutes and can be seen walking from room to room damaging property,” Rudesill wrote. “Totes containing books, beads and flash cards were opened and dumped out onto the floor. Toys, bracelets and jump ropes from the children’s treasure box were rummaged through and removed by one of the suspects.”
The suspects reportedly pulled items off shelves and out of the supply closets. Several bottles of liquid soap were poured “as they walked throughout the two front classrooms.”
“The soap trail covered the floor and items used for teaching,” Rudesill wrote. “Confetti bombs for parties were then sprayed out, sticking to everything because of the soap that was poured out. Before leaving, one of the suspects picked up the fire extinguisher and sprayed the chemical powder throughout the building.”
Through the investigation, King and two juveniles, ages 13 and 16, were identified as the suspects. King reportedly agreed to speak to Rudesill after being found at a residence May 31, and admitted to them being the individuals in the footage and having caused the “damage depicted in the photos.”
King reportedly said she was on “school property accessing their Wi-Fi. She said they needed to use the restrooms, but did not want to walk all the way home,” Rudesill wrote. “She said the two juvenile suspects broke out the window and opened the door for King.
“Both juveniles cut themselves on broken glass when climbing through the window, leaving blood smears on the interior wall and window seal. Once inside, King said ‘it got out of hand’ when acknowledging the extent of the damage caused.”
