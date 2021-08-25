Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson didn’t want his city’s population to exceed 3,000 in the 2020 U.S. Census, but he would have liked to have seen it grow instead of decline.
Bald Knob was one of 12 cities in the county to lose population over the decade as the county dropped by 250 residents. Bald Knob had the biggest decline, losing 375 (0.48 percent) from 2,897 in 2010 for a population of 2,522, according to the census data.
“I can’t believe it has gone down that much,” Grayson said. “There’s a guy that wants to build some tiny homes here. Those figures are interesting. I’m wanting to stay right under 3,000 because of grants. When you get under 3,000, you have a better chance of getting grants, so I’ve been told. I was hoping we’d grow to get right at under 3,000.”
Only four cities (Beebe, Searcy, Rose Bud and Higginson) showed growth
Bradford declined from 759 to 678. Garner had 284 residents in 2010 and 211 in 2020. Georgetown went from 124 to 81. Griffithville dropped from 225 to 155, Judsonia from 2,019 to 1,854, Kensett from 1,648 to 1,400 and Letona from 255 to 240. McRae had a population of 682 in the 2010 census and 16 in the current Census results. Pangburn went from 601 to 500, Russell from 216 to 184 and West Point from 185 to 170.
Judsonia Mayor Stan Robinson also did not expect his city’s population to be lower and believes “the numbers are probably higher than what the census says.”
“We have had some talk of some houses that were supposed to go up by the highway, then I heard somebody was going to put a subdivision in. I don’t know that that has made any progress,” Robinson said. “I am surprised on that 1,854 because I would of thought we would have had at least 15-20 of what we had. We don’t have that many houses that are empty over here.
“... It’s just crazy on the census thing. I don’t think anybody came to my house, I did mine online, so I guess that’s why they didn’t.”
Pangburn Mayor Mike Marsh also questioned the validity of the county.
“I don’t really know what to say right now. I know there are some cities that are saying these aren’t right,” Marsh said. “What I am disappointed in with COVID is that I feel they ended the official census too early. I am not sure it is an accurate count.
“I expected be down but not down that much. I want to explore this. I am not 100 percent sure about it.”
Marsh said the Arkansas Municipal League, in an email said it is researching “what if any options are available for a city or town to seek a recalculation.”
McRae Mayor Joel Pruitt said he thought the numbers for McRae were accurate and he said he felt comfortable with them.
