There will be two more White County mayoral races in the Nov. 8 general election based on the final filing period for public office.
The filing deadline at the White County Clerk’s Office was Wednesday at noon. The period was for municipal candidates in Bradford, Garner, Georgetown, Griffithville, Kensett, Letona, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Russell and West Point. An alternative filing period was held in May for cities with an ordinance establishing one: Searcy, Bald Knob, Beebe, Higginson, Judsonia and McRae.
The final filings included a three-candidate mayoral challenge in Kensett, where Randy Betts and Max McDonald will be trying to unseat Mayor Allen Edge, and two-man race in Bradford between Mayor Dennis Whitener and Tommy Bratcher.
There were three mayor’s races established during the alternative filing period. Searcy has four candidates: Mayor Kyle Osborne, Searcy Beats and Eats co-Coordinator Mat Faulkner, Searcy High School English teacher April Butler and Searcy Police Department Sgt. Jason McGlawn. In Beebe, Mayor Mike Robertson is running for reelection against Councilman Danny Mahoney. In Bald Knob, Christie Thomason filed as an independent and will be facing Republican Gary Looney and Democrat Mary Hodges. And in McRae, incumbent Joel Pruitt is being opposed by Martha Carmichael.
The mayors in Higginson (Randell Homsley), Judsonia (Stan Robinson), Letona (Sherrel Bennett), Pangburn (Mike Marsh) and Rose Bud (Shawn Gorham) are unopposed. However, in addition to Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson not running for re-election because he ran for White County judge, new mayors are guaranteed in Georgetown and Russell.
Georgetown’s Mayor Ron Snider is not seeking reelection, while Councilman Meldon Tilson is running unopposed for mayor. And Russell Mayor Renee Garr did not file to run again, while Tracy Klotz is running unopposed for the position.
Others filing for election or re-election during the final period are as follows:
Bradford Ward 3, Position 1 Councilman Ray Chandler and Ward 3, Position 2 Councilwoman Janet S. Richards are running unopposed.
In Georgetown, Debra Bryant is unopposed for clerk/recorder/treasurer. Incumbent Position 1 council member Eddie Stephenson is being challenged by Josephine Tilson. Incumbent council members Donald Akers, Position 2, Bobby Bryant, Position 4, and Sammie Andrews, Position 5 also are unopposed, as is Desmond Pettis for Position 3.
In Kensett, incumbent Councilman Charles Chuck Vaughn, Ward 1, Position 1, is being opposed by Brian Grim. Ella Watson, Ward 1, Position 1; Kenneth Cooperwood, Ward 2, Position 1; Keith M. Baker, Ward 2, Position 2; and Clarence “Sugar Bear” Chatmon, Ward 3, Position 2, are unopposed.
In Letona, Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer Shirley Bennett is unopposed as are Council members Laura Bennett, Harvey Meharg, Steven Lassiter and Thomas Dunn. Filing to run for Position 1 on the council are Clifton DeWaine Smith Jr., Amanda Redman and Jesse Thomas Babb.
In Pangburn, Tom Gather is running unopposed for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat; Dean H. Burleson is running unopposed for Ward 2, Position 2; and Rick Earl D. Grayum is running unopposed for the Ward 3, Position 1 slot. For Ward 2, Position 1, incumbent James Williams is being opposed by Rowan Newnum.
In Rose Bud, Robin Hill is unopposed for Clerk/Recorder/Treasurer, while Council members Angela Cotton, Position 1; Lisa Baldridge Wolf, Position 2; Jimmie Wilkinson, Position 3; and Tana Barley, Position 4, also are unopposed. Robin Caldwell served one term in Position 5 and is not seeking reelection. Vying for that seat are Andrew Bradburn and Darren Wilkinson.
In Russell, Darrell Kading is running unopposed for Position 2 on the City Council. Morgan Jaco did not file for reelection.
No one filed for any open positions in the cities of Garner, Griffithville or West Point. There were also four council positions in Bradford without candidates and two in Pangburn. In Russell, no one filed for clerk/recorder/treasurer or for four council positions.
School board filings also were held for the November election.
For the White County Central School Board filings, two board members are being opposed. In Zone 5, incumbent Justin Hancock will be facing Jordan Tucker, and in Zone 3, board President Stan Yingling is being opposed by Kara D. Davis. In Zone 1, David Jones is running unopposed, as is current board member Brandon Martin in Zone 2 and recently appointed board member Baron Simmons in Zone 4. Current board member James Smith did not file to run again.
All five zones in Bald Knob have unopposed candidates for five-year terms: Cale E. McGillvray, Zone 1; Paul Johnston, Zone 2; Laura Mayfield, Zone 3; Christopher Burleson, Zone 4; and Garry Vest, zone 5.
