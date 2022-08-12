There will be two more White County mayoral races in the Nov. 8 general election based on the final filing period for public office.

The filing deadline at the White County Clerk’s Office was Wednesday at noon. The period was for municipal candidates in Bradford, Garner, Georgetown, Griffithville, Kensett, Letona, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Russell and West Point. An alternative filing period was held in May for cities with an ordinance establishing one: Searcy, Bald Knob, Beebe, Higginson, Judsonia and McRae.

