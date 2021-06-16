An illusionist from Oklahoma will be "a really cool addition" to Summerfest when it starts Thursday , Rose Bud Mayor Shawn Gorham told the City County at Monday's meeting.
"He's new to the area ...," Gorham said of JD, the Christian Illusionist. "The show starts at 8 p.m. and there will be a meet and great after the show."
He said Summerfest is ready to go and gates for the carnival will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and close at 10 p.m. However, the carnival continues all weekend.
A Red White and Blue parade will be held Friday at 5 p.m., starting at the Rose Bud Assembly of God Church and continuing to School Road behind the school before finishing at the site of Summerfest.
"We moved it up this year so that the people attending do not have to leave their booths and go back afterwards," Gorham said.
Those wanting to be in the parade can call City Hall at (501) 556-4967 from 8 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Once the parade is over, Gorham said there will be opening ceremonies at 5:45 p.m. for the Autocross Show and the Monster Truck Show. Autocross practice heats will be at 6 p.m. and monster trucks at 6:30 p.m. Heats for autocross will be at 7 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m., the monster trucks will be in the spotlight.
A concert by the band 90 Proof will begin at 8 p.m. and the gates will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, gates will open at 8 a.m. and be open until 10 p.m. The day's events will include bouncy houses; slides, including a giant water slide; a jungle playhouse; vendors; Mean Machine Monster Truck rides and food trucks.
"There's a lot of stuff going on Saturday," Gorham said.
Car show registration will be at 8:30 a.m. with donations accepted as the entry fee. All the proceeds stay in the Summerfest account, he said.. The car show opens at 9 a.m. and awards and door prizes will be at 3:00 p.m.
Gorham said the autocross and monster truck schedule for Saturday is as follows: 11 a.m. will be a pit party with an autograph session at the car show; 11:45 will be the opening ceremony; noon will be the time for autocross heats; 12:30 p.m. will be monster truck time; 1 p.m. will be the autocross heats and the monster trucks are on for 1:30 p.m.
There will be another opening ceremony for the feature races at 3:45 p.m. At 4 p.m., there will be an autocross feature race (4-6-cylinder). Monster trucks will be featured at 4:30 p.m.. At 5 p.m., there will be an autocross feature race (8-cylinder) and more monster truck action will be at 5:30 p.m.
At noon on the music stage Saturday, there will be acoustical performers, including Grace Stormont, Payton Loeschner and Jason Coleman.
Bands will perform throughout the day, include 2nd Time Around, True Country, Big Shane Thornton, The Legendary Rose Bud Class of '75 and Dark 30.
State Sen. Missy Irvin also will be speaking Saturday.
The Jonathan Hussman Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza will be shot by the Rose Bud Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.