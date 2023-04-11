Kensett Mayor Allen Edge confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Police Chief John Pollard is on “unpaid suspended leave, pending investigation.”
Becky McCoy, the 17th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, referred the newspaper to the Arkansas State Police for comments since she said the state police are handling the investigation. The Daily Citizen also has a call in to the state police public information office, but as of press time, the state police had not returned the call.
Edge’s office confirmed that Pollard was suspended March 30. Assistant Police Chief Jimmy Edge was working as the acting police chief, but the Kensett City Council decided Tuesday night to appoint Mary Rudesill to the temporary role. Rudesill has been serving as the school resource officer for Riverview Kensett Elementary School
Pollard was named Kensett’s police chief in 2013 after nearly three years with the department. He replaced Jim Dwyer, who retired.
Pollard, who grew up in Bradford, began his career in law enforcement in 2005, spending a year with the Searcy Police Department. He began working in Kensett on Oct. 10, 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.