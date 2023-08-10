The trial in a 2020 stabbing death at the Mayfair Hotel has been continued to 2024.

The continuance in the class Y felony first-degree murder trial of Coty Cawein Summers, 38, of Searcy was granted last week in White County Circuit Court. Summers has not been in custody since late 2022. A bond hearing was held after “one of the state’s essential witnesses notified the state that midmorning he had to be admitted into Unity Health hospital in Searcy with necessary surgery scheduled” for Nov. 7 or Nov. 8, 2022,” and his bond was reduced from $100,000 to $50,000.

Information from this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

