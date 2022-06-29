It has been confirmed by the Arkansas Crime Lab and Searcy Police Department that a May murder-suicide victim was pregnant at the time of her murder.
Searcy Police Department Lt. Todd Wells said Wednesday that the crime lab confirmed “what our investigation concluded.”
“Frank Vincent Ollis Jr., 36, strangled his wife, Jesayia Sage Ollis, 23, to death,” Wells said in a statement. “Jesayia Sage Ollis was pregnant which resulted in the death of her unborn child. Frank Vincent Ollis Jr. then committed suicide by a gunshot to his head.”
The bodies of Frank and Jesayia Ollis were found May 25 during a welfare check at a house at 314 N. Ella St., just across from the Searcy High School offices. According to Wells, officers were called out around 3:45 p.m. when a relative couldn’t get anyone to answer the door.
“It’s a very sad tragedy,” a relative of Ollis Jr.’s who wished to remain anonymous told The Daily Citizen, noting that Jesayia Ollis had mentioned in an Instagram post April 17 that she was pregnant.
The relative said that Ollis Jr. also had recently lost his grandfather to COVID-19. “That was like his dad and he just lost him in February.”
The relative also had revealed to The Daily Citizen that the murder victim had been strangled before the crime lab details were released to confirm it. “Then he wrapped her up in a blanket and he took her to the bathtub and laid her down, and he put his phone on top of her, so he left a message – but we don’t know what it the message is yet, they are still trying to get into it – and then he shot himself.
“I know I read some things that they are saying she got shot; no, he didn’t shoot her, he strangled her. It’s terrible, the whole thing. I was just in shock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.