Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.