COVID-19 statistics
Cases
83,605,570 in United States (527.072,266 worldwide)
Deaths
1,003,403 in United States (6,281,996 worldwide)
Arkansas
841,675 cumulative cases, 11,461 deaths; 22,263 cases in White County, including 93 active, and 296 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
