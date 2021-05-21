Cases
33,076,705 in United States (165,705,287 worldwide)
Deaths
589,096 in United States (3,434,082 worldwide)
Arkansas
339,863 cumulative cases, 5,811 deaths; 8,092 cases in White County, including 85 active, and 118 deaths as of 3:45 p.m. Friday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
