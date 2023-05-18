Two deaths at a residence just north of Searcy at the beginning of May officially have been ruled homicides, according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, and a person of interest in the case is in custody on unrelated charges.
Miller said the causes of death for Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, were confirmed by the Arkansas Crime Laboratory. The Durhams' bodies were found May 2 inside a metal shop next to their mobile home at 120 Muscadine Lane. Christopher Durham died from a gunshot wound, Miller said, and Kristalee Durham's death was caused by blunt-force trauma.
He said the deceased were last seen alive a little after 10 p.m. Monday, May 1. Miller said a call came in around 8:15 the next morning "that some folks had found these people deceased."
"They did not appear to be dead too very long so sometime after 10 o'clock last night until 8 o'clock this morning," Miller said then. "Kind of just based on my training, I'm going to say that it would be closer to the morning hours."
A 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe the deceased couple had been using that was reportedly stolen from the crime scene was later found in Faulkner County, where Derek Dwayne Holloway, 28, of Judsonia was arrested May 10 on charges of class D felony aggravated assault, four counts of class B felony second-degree discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, class B felony possession of a firearm by certain persons and class A misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief.
Those charges stem from an incident April 10 when, according to an affidavit written by Detective Chris Ellis, deputies responded to Rocky Point Road in the Judsonia area around 10:45 p.m. for a shots-fired call. Holloway reportedly was seen leaving the scene.
An alleged victim said he was inside the residence with his girlfriend "when they heard someone driving behind the residence," Ellis wrote. The driver reportedly "circled back out onto Rocky Point Road heading toward Judsonia" and began shooting toward the alleged victim and the residence. Three rounds reportedly hit the house and one hit the alleged victim's vehicle.
"Deputies located a bullet, consistent with the size of a .22 caliber, lodged in the driver door of a 2005 Ford Mustang," Ellis wrote.
Detectives reportedly attempted to contact Holloway on April 11 at his workplace, the Kensett Water Department, but he left "when he became aware detectives wished to speak with him about this incident."
The next day, a search warrant on the suspect vehicle, a 1987 Chevrolet Celebrity station wagon, owned by Holloway's grandfather, was executed, Ellis wrote, and "17 fired .22-caliber cartridges and two unfired .22-caliber cartridges were located inside the suspect vehicle."
Holloway, who has had his parole revoked, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court on those charges June 6 for plea and arraignment. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon. Miller said there is no bond on his revocation. Holloway’s other charges have a bond of $200,000.
The sheriff's office has submitted a large quantity of physical evidence to the crime lab on the double homicide and is awaiting the results. Miller said more information will be released when it is prudent to do that.
“This homicide case is going to be built off of the forensic evidence that the detectives collected both on the scene and from the vehicle when it was recovered,” Miller said.
“We’re still following up on leads every day. There's a volume of stuff we will continue to follow up and investigate, from phone records to folks that are calling in to provide additional information to the forensic evidence and piecing timelines together. That’s all part of the investigative process.”
