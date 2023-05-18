Two deaths at a residence just north of Searcy at the beginning of May officially have been ruled homicides, according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, and a person of interest in the case is in custody on unrelated charges.

Miller said the causes of death for Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, were confirmed by the Arkansas Crime Laboratory. The Durhams' bodies were found May 2 inside a metal shop next to their mobile home at 120 Muscadine Lane. Christopher Durham died from a gunshot wound, Miller said, and Kristalee Durham's death was caused by blunt-force trauma.

