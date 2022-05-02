COVID-19 statistics
Cases
81,403,552 in United States (514,024,181 worldwide)
Deaths
993,813 in United States (6,237,390 worldwide)
Arkansas
835,983 cumulative cases, 11,394 deaths; 22,127 cases in White County, including 40 active, and 291 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Monday
Sources: Johns Hopkins University Centers for System Science and Engineering and Arkansas Department of Health
